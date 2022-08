Shang-Chi Actor Teases His Major Role In MCU Phases 5 & 6

San Diego Comic-Con may be over, but according to Marvel Studios, the news cycle has only just begun. Following the literal onslaught of Kevin Feige’s Phase 4, 5, and 6 news at Hall H, the Marvel Studios president kept the ball rolling by announcing thatShang Chidirector Destin Daniel Cretton will helmAvengers: Kang Dynasty. But due to lack of news forShang Chi 2fans must have wondered about Shang-Chi’s return and how it factors into the multiverse saga and beyond. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina was the second MCU Phase 4 film and the first post-pandemic to be released theatrically only. Despite the public’s lack of familiarity with the title character, the film was a huge box office hit and was well received by fans and critics alike. Even though Shang Chi 2 wasn’t part of Marvel’s Phase 5 or 6 Comic-Con slate, Disney+ Day and Marvel Studios’ D23 panels are only weeks away; and according to Shang ChiIt’s Simu Liu, he expects “to be busy” In the years to come. Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu comments on his Phase 5 future wonder During interview at San Diego Comic-Con, Shang Chi starSimu Liu teased his character’s potential to appear in the MCU’s Phase 5 saying, “I’m going to be busy:” “Did you see the Marvel presentation yesterday? I don’t want to take the leap or anything, but I feel like there might be room for me in a few, n right? I was watching the presentation on Twitter and being like, ‘I’m going to be busy. I’m going to be busy for the next few years.'” As of now, Phase 5 of the MCU will span from early 2023 to mid-2024 and will consist of seven Disney+ shows and six movies. Currently, Shang Chi 2 is not the tone of these films. Shang-Chi’s Many MCU Connections Since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was widely regarded as the film that brought audiences back to theaters, there was never any doubt that Shang-Chi would not have a presence in the future. While the fact that its sequel, as well as its sister Xialing’s Disney+ spin-off, won’t be part of Phase 5 is a little surprising, that doesn’t mean they won’t be in this upcoming slate. movies and shows. . In fact, Shang-Chi might just be one of the most connected characters in the MCU right now. In addition to its connection to Ta-Lo, which is another dimension or realm, the Ten Rings can also be connected to Ms. Marvel’s bracelet. Also, due to one of Shang ChiIn the post-credits scenes, he and Katy crossed paths with Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel, as well as the Phase 4 Cameo King and current Sorcerer Supreme, Wong. This is especially interesting given that all three characters have roles in upcoming Marvel projects. Finally, Shang-Chi’s hometown happens to be San Francisco, where Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania is defined. At this point, Shang-Chi could appear just about anywhere. And now that the saga is about to meet its main villain in Kang, it’s safe to say that neither Simu Liu nor Shang-Chi will be waiting long behind the scenes.

