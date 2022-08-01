Entertainment
Bangladeshi actresses are making their way to Bollywood
Shabana, Babita, Rozina, Tangia Zaman Methila and Azmeri Haque Badhon. Photo: Collected
“>
Bangladeshi actresses have gone beyond Dhallywood to make their presence felt in Bollywood films. Among them, most of the actresses found their way directly to Bollywood, while others starred in co-produced films.
Veteran entertainer Shabana acted in a Bollywood movie named “Shatru” which was released in 1986. The movie can be found in Bengali as “Birodh”. The Indo-Bangladesh co-produced film was directed by Pramod Chakravorty and featured Shabana alongside Rajesh Khanna in the film.
Famous actress Babita also made her way to Bollywood with the movie “Gehri Chot”. Another Indo-Bangladeshi film was made by two ace directors from India and Bangladesh. The film was directed by Indian director Ambrish Sangal and Bangladeshi filmmaker Ehtesham. The film was released in Bangladesh under the title “Durdesh”. The film stars Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Raj Babbar, and Parveen Babi, among others.
Actress Rozina starred alongside Mithun Chakraborty in a co-produced Bollywood movie titled ‘Aar Paar’. Directed by Shakti Samanta, the film was released in 1985 and was released in Kolkata and Bangladesh with two different titles. In Bangladesh, he was called “Obichar” while in Kolkata, he was called “Onnay Obichar”.
Bangladeshi model Tangia Zaman Methila has also found her place in Bollywood with the film “Rohingya”. Directed by Haider Khan, the film has not yet been released in cinemas.
The latest actress to join the Bollywood bandwagon is none other than actress “Rehana Maryam Noor” Azmeri Haque Badhon. The actress has already started filming for Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ and recently took the internet by storm with her Bollywood debut.
The film “Khufiya” also stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. Based on the book “Escape To Nowhere” by Amar Bhushan, the film is loosely based on an actual incident that took place in 2004.
