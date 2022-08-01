Entertainment
Naga Chaitanya Rejected Bollywood Movies As He Was Unsure Of His Hindi
In the minds and hearts of Telugu audiences, Naga Chaitanya is a star. Since his early successes with Josh and Ye Maaya Chesave, the actor has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry, delivering several hits along the way including Majili and Love Story. And now, more than a decade after his film debut, he is venturing into Hindi films with Aamir Khan star Laal Singh Chaddha. Chaitanya spoke to Hindustan Times about his Bollywood debut, adapting Forrest Gump and diminishing language barriers in Indian cinema. Read also : Naga Chaitanya says ‘noise’ about her personal life ‘is louder than’ movies
Ask him what took him so long to debut in Hindi and Chaitanya says he’s been actively rejecting – or in his own words, avoiding Hindi films for some time now. It elaborates, I grew up in Chennai and moved to Hyderabad. So my Hindi wasn’t the best. I was kind of unsure about this for a very long time. That’s why I sometimes avoided Hindi movies when I got an offer. In fact, when I told people my Hindi was very South Indian, people thought twice to be honest.
But then what made him say yes to Laal Singh Chaddha? The answer is that the language barrier is written into the script here, according to Chaitanya. He explains, When I received the offer for Laal Singh Chaddha, I gave them the same warning. Aamir sir was totally comfortable with it because I am chosen as a boy from south India who rides in the north and that is where our journey begins. They wanted me to be South Indian in the way I spoke. I speak Hindi in the film but if I slip in a Telugu word or adopt a Telugu accent, they were totally fine with it. In fact, we incorporated a few words here and there to bring some Telugu flavor.
Chaitanya, or Chay as fans call him, is not the only southern star making his Bollywood debut in the near future. Rashmika Mandanna will star in Mission Majnu, Vijay Deverakonda in Liger and Nayanthara in Jawan. The key word there is star, of course. All of these actors have lead roles in these films. Chaitanya, on the other hand, has an appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha. Honestly, I don’t mind being a character in a movie if that character drives the movie forward and I’m able to influence the audience even if my presence isn’t there for too long. And I think with Laal Singh Chaddha I had that opportunity, he said.
The 35-year-old adds that given the apprehension of the language, he wanted to start his Hindi cinematic journey with a smaller role. He says, I think I needed a transition film like this. We shot the sync sound and my lines were given to me well in advance. This whole process gave me a lot of confidence to make a Hindi film and be featured on a Bollywood platform. But the real test is August 11. The public must accept me. If I pass this test, I would really like to look for other opportunities.
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning film, Forrest Gump. Chaitanya’s character, Bala, is loosely based on Bubba from the original. The actor clarifies that the adaptation is so deliberate that he never bothered to imitate or Indianize the film or the original character. They adapted the film in a way where they brought the setting from the original but the content and events were completely changed. When it comes to my character, the way he comes into Laals’ life and goes out of his life is very similar to how Bubba and Forrest interact. But my purpose, my roots, my origin are very different from Bubba. It’s about Bubba wanting to open a shrimp business. I don’t want to reveal but here is something really extraordinary and very well rooted and familiar in South India. These things have been very well redesigned. I don’t think there will be a comparison to the original from any angle, he says.
The film will hit the screens on August 11, but Chaitanya has already seen it several times, thanks to the special screenings that Aamir organized. For Aamir sir, it is his process. He is showing the film to a number of people from all walks of life, Chaitanya says. One of these screenings was rather special for Chaitanya as it had her father, veteran actor Nagarjuna in the audience, as well as Chiranjeevi and filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Sukumar. Chaitanya says: We are not used to such projections. I never sat in a room with them all together, looking at my work. And they had very helpful input that I think Aamir applied to editing. More than anything as an actor, it was a truly memorable moment in the play. It was a magical moment that will remain etched in my memory.
Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, was one of the few southern stars to find success in Hindi cinema. Nagarjuna starred in hits like Shiva, Khuda Gawah and Criminal in the 80s and 90s and is returning to Hindi films with the fantasy epic Brahmastra. Given his success in Bollywood, did he have any nuggets of wisdom to share for his son’s debut? Chaitanya replies, One thing he told me is to use this platform to do things that I can’t do here (Telugu cinema). Here, I don’t know how accepted I will be in certain types of roles because we already have an image here and the public expects certain types of roles and entertainment from us. If I’m doing a purely character-based role or film here, I don’t know how much of that will be accepted. So I can play with what I can’t do here. In Hindi films, I’m always very neutral with the audience. I have this chance, a clean slate.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/naga-chaitanya-rejected-bollywood-films-as-he-was-insecure-about-his-hindi-101659318171709.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Imran Khan Former Pakistani Prime Minister condemned Army Chief General Qamar Bajwas for International Monetary Fund aid August 1, 2022
- “Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the best” August 1, 2022
- Nigeria Marketing Awards Premiere August 1, 2022
- Trump Victim Blames Brittney Griner: ‘Spoiled’, ‘Drugged’ August 1, 2022
- Apple Pay likely to come to Chrome, Edge and Firefox soon August 1, 2022