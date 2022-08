Hollywood remembers Nichelle Nichols

Actress, singer and dancer Nichelle Nicholsbest known for being the first black woman to have a leading role on television as pioneer Nyota Uhura on Star Trek: The Original Seriesdied Saturday at the age of 89. “Last night my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, wrote in a statement on the actress’ Facebook. “His light however, like the ancient galaxies seen now for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn and be inspired by. His was a life well lived and as such a role model for all of us. Beyond the impact Nichols had through the star trek series and films, she first toured with jazz artist Duke Ellington, and was about to leave star trek for a Broadway career when fellow Trekkie Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. convinced her to stay with the show. Until last December, Nichols also advocated for NASA to hire astronauts from underrepresented groups. Today, many actors, friends and other personalities pay tribute to the unique career of the actress. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY Picture via Paramount RELATED: ‘Star Trek’ Star Nichelle Nichols’ Groundbreaking NASA Work Revealed in ‘Woman in Motion’ Trailer Among these were members of the star trek family spanning generations, Nichols co-stars George Takei, William Shatner and Adam Nimoy, the son of their late co-star Leonard Nimoy. Tributes also poured in later Trek actors and creators like jeri ryan, Kate Mulgrew, Gates McFadden, Wilson Cruz, Le Var Burton, Star Trek: Prodigy writer Aaron Waltke and Celia Rose Gooding who plays Uhura on Strange new worlds. Lynda Carterwho played Wonder Woman on TV in the 1970s had her own words to share about the awesome legacy Nichols leaves behind. Ted Lasso and A dark lady sketch show writer-actress Ashley Nicole Black spoke of Nichols’ ability to “make the world a better place,” while the cosplayer and actress christina ariel shared her story of two days spent with Nichols being “two of the best days of my life.”

The outpouring of support didn’t stop in Hollywood, with the activist and lawyer Berenice King echoing the supportive words his father once gave Nichols. Massive star trek fan and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams shared a “precious photo” of herself and Nichols. NASA praised Nichols for her commitment to advancing underrepresented groups in space, sharing a photo of the actress looking right at home in one of the organization’s command centers.

