Agenda Dakota from August 1st to 5th | News, Sports, Jobs

Let there be light

By JILL WHITCOMB

August 1 – In northeastern North Dakota, in the small town of Olga, a heartbreaking event befell the Monette family. For the first time in 31 years they had electricity. According to an August 1973 article in Benson County Press, the Monettes are bowing to advances in electricity — not out of lack, but out of need.

Flashback to 1973. Ernie Monette, 72, and his wife Agnes, 58, live a simple, quiet existence – the smell of Agnes’ homemade soup bubbling on the stove, the kitchen lit by kerosene lamps, the 80 year old grandfather clock chiming in the background. The scene is reminiscent of the colonial era. But for Ernie and Agnes, it was a lifetime of happiness. The Monettes raised six children in their preserved home without telephones, televisions, washing machines and electricity. Their only connection to the outside world was a small transistor radio. Their 28-year-old son still lived at home, working in one of the local missile silos.

Agnes washed the family’s clothes in an old wooden barrel of a washing machine. Manual levers were pushed and pulled to agitate the clothes. Agnes wrung the freshly washed clothes using an old-fashioned hand wringer. The water source was their local well, water that Agnes drew to fill the washing machine. Will electricity change the way Agnes does the family’s laundry? According to Ms. Monette, the answer was “Nope.” She felt that the old wooden washing machine had worked well all these years, and there was no need to change things now that they had electricity. Agnes didn’t care “a little” do things the old fashioned way.

Ernie remembers REA coming to Cavalier County years ago. “I was the only guy who didn’t take it. I just thought it was too expensive. Besides, with a radio pack, good wood and kerosene, who needed it? But times had changed. In 1973, with the energy crisis in full swing, Ernie struggled to find kerosene. In his soft voice, he simply said: “Damn, I don’t need it – but I have to light the place up and all that’s left is electricity”

chaska

By CHRISTINA SUNWALL

August 2 – Chaska was a highly respected Indian scout for the Sibley Army Expedition of 1863, highly regarded for his daring rescue of the army beef contractor during an Indian attack that year.

However, when Chaska died that day in 1863, he left behind a mystery regarding his full identity. Evidence suggests that Chaska may also have been a ranking lieutenant of Little Crow, a leader in the Dakota conflict of 1862.

According to post-conflict trial records, a defendant named Chaska escaped execution based on the word of George Spencer, a fur trader who testified that Chaska risked his own life to save Spencer from death. a Dakota raid.

Was Chaska, who saved the life of George Spenser during the Dakota conflict of 1862, also the Indian scout who saved the U.S. Army beef contractor in 1863? We may never know.

The loss of Margaret Calhoun

By CHRISTINA SUNWALL

August 3 – When Margaret Custer Calhoun buried her husband at his final resting place at Fort Leavenworth on this day in 1877, she perhaps felt the extent of the 7th Cavalry’s loss at the Battle of Bighorn more deeply than anyone .

Known as “Magie” to her family, she was the sister of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer. While visiting her brother and Libbie Custer at their post in Kansas, she met and later married James Calhoun, an officer in the 7th Cavalry. Like many officers’ wives, Maggie followed her husband to each of his duty stations, including Fort Abraham Lincoln.

When news of the Battle of the Little Bighorn reached the fort in Dakota Territory in July 1876, Maggie learned that she had lost five members of her family: her husband, her three brothers George, Tom and Boston, and a nephew Autie Reed. .

The old town pump

By JIM DAVIS

August 4 — Today, the tentacles of rural water pipes reach more remote areas to ensure the supply of drinking and domestic water. For most city dwellers, drinking tap water is taken for granted, but this has not always been the case.

For many towns and cities there was a domestic water supply at home, but drinking water had to be carried from another source. These underground artesian pools did not contain potable water in sufficient quantities to meet all the water needs of a larger community, so less desirable water was provided for domestic use and potable water was purchased from a supplier, income permitting, or it had to be obtained at the town pump.

Shortly after 1900, the town of Devils Lake installed a pump next to the county jail, and residents got their drinking water from this source. Most often this chore belonged to the eldest son. With his little red cart full of galvanized cans with lids, the trek began to the little 6-by-6-foot clapboard shed with its 2-foot square window and dim light bulb hanging, where the ordeal with the handle old-fashioned pump started .

Older people often had to rest several times before they could refill their cans, and younger customers found their feet in the air as they struggled to lower the handle. If the young man was lucky, his return trip with the loaded cans was downhill so he could hop in the cart and make the rest of the way. You had to be careful not to hit bumps and curbs, which could mean another trip to the pump, in soggy clothes, to start all over again. In winter, sledges were used to transport water cans.

Thousands of gallons of water were painstakingly pumped from the well in this way, but by this date in 1954 the old pump had given way to progress. An electric motor was placed which allowed customers to press a button and a flow of water would start making the job much easier. But for more than half a century the creaking of the pump handle could be heard from the little shed in the prison yard, and many older residents remember the weekly pilgrimage to the pump of the old town.

Running races

By MARIA WITHAM

August 5 – In the mid-19th century, amateur foot races became popular and were held on cinder and dirt roads with estimated distances. It used to be common entertainment to bet on these running races, but unfortunately they were very easy to fix. “Under the table” agreements would be made with the riders. Athletes would get a share of the trickster’s profit when they deliberately lost, and trusting spectators were duped or cheated. Later, gangs of “scammers” would make a living by organizing all sorts of sporting events, from horse races to boxing matches.

In August 1892, Fargo’s “Argus of the day” printed an article highlighting a sprinter who had recently moved to the Bismarck area and was “engaged in an attempt to organize a running race there.” Léon Lozier was the sprinter. He had been one of the fastest 300-meter runners in the country, but now, tarnished by glory, he made his living as a con man. The article doesn’t say outright that Lozier had previously fixed running races, but hints at his dodgy character by pointing out his troubled past. The article states that previously, in Sioux Falls, Lozier was almost killed, beaten until “his face looked like a piece of steak,” to stop early in a run.

On this day in 1911, an article from the Washington, DC Post was released to the press, stating “Stole a town of $750,000.” The fleece was JC Mabray, “the confidence tycoon of the scam game,” and Lozier was involved as his associate. Mabray had gangs working all over the Midwest. The most popular trick for Mabray’s gang was to host a sporting event, get a wealthy businessman involved in the commotion, and then take his money by flipping the scam on him. With the race staged, the fixed winner would seemingly drop dead in the middle of the race, and in the commotion Mabray’s gang would flee with all the money. Mabray thought this scam was ethically sound, stating that he only took money from those who were willing to scam others.

Later, betting on amateur sporting events was banned in North Dakota.

