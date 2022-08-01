Salman Khan obtains a weapons license after his application citing death threats





He wants to own a gun to protect himself and his family, sources said. Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan has been issued a gun license after asking for protection following threatening letters he received recently, Mumbai police have said. The actor and his father received a death threat in early June, just days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down near Mansa in Punjab on May 29. The licensing authority had launched the necessary investigation after Mr Khan met with the Mumbai Police Commissioner last month. The actor had traveled to Mumbai police headquarters late last month to meet top cop Vivek Phansalkar for a firearms license. He wants to own a gun to protect himself and his family, sources said. His visit to police headquarters was for a physical check before the licensing authority, a mandatory step in applying for a firearms license, sources said. There had been reports that Salman Khan switched to an armored and bulletproof Land Cruiser since the threats. Lawrence Bishnoi’s death threat against Salman Khan was linked to the 1998 black deer poaching case, in which the actor was one of the defendants. The actor’s father had found the unsigned letter on a bench where he sits daily after his morning jog. The letter the actor received in Hindi stated that Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (‘Tera Moosawala bana dengé‘). This is not the first time that Salman Khan has received threats. In 2018, while the trial of the blackbuck poaching case was underway, Bishnoi allegedly threatened the actor because in his community, blackbucks are considered sacred.

