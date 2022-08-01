Nichelle Nichols, legendary ‘Star Trek’ actress, dies at 89





LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Actress Nichelle Nichols (R) and her son Kyle Johnson attend the Nichelle Nichols Finale Celebration during 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 05, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Nichelle Nichols, the actor who played Lt. Nyota Uhura in the original star trek series, died, according to its official website. His son wrote, “Dear Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World: I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Its light, however, like the ancient galaxies seen now for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn and be inspired by. His life was well lived and as such a role model for all of us. I and the rest of our family would appreciate your patience and indulgence as we mourn his loss until we can recover enough to talk more. Her services will be for members of her family and closest friends and we ask that her and our privacy be respected. Long life and prosperity, Kyle Johnson. Nichols’ role as Lieutenant Uhura on star trek, which aired from 1966 to 1969, was groundbreaking. Uhura was one of the few characters in the series to portray minority actors in non-stereotypical roles. As The Washington Post writing, actress Whoopi Goldberg (who was later a member of the Star Trek: The Next Generation sunk in the 80s), said that when she saw star trek As a teenager, she cried out to her family: Come quickly, come quickly. There’s a black lady on TV and she’s not a good one! In the episode “Plato’s Stepchildren” (season 3 episode 10), which aired November 22, 1968, a kiss between Nichols’ Uhura and William Shatner’s Captain James T. Kirk was one of the first interracial kisses on television. It helped change what viewers considered acceptable on television and was an early statement about the acceptance of interracial love and marriages. Here are some reactions to his passing:





























