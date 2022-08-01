Will Laal Singh Chadha save Bollywood?

There’s a variety of entertainment coming to OTT and in theaters in August.

Joginder Tuteja draws a list:

darlings

Release date: August 5

Where to observe? netflix

The month begins with the Made for Netflix movie, darlings.

Marking Alia Bhatt’s directorial debut, this dark comedy from rookie director Jasmeet Ok Reen has a truly completely different premise and the trailer is intriguing.

The mix of actors is also exciting with Alia and Shefali Shah accompanied by Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew.

Let’s just wait and see what makes it so depraved!

Intensive course

Release date: August 5

Where to observe? Amazon Prime Video

With Annu Kapoor and a bunch of newcomers, Intensive course emerges in school life and the fun and difficulties that young people have to face in an extremely aggressive world.

Sita Raman

Release date: August 5

Where to observe? In the rooms

A love story at intervals, Sita Raman stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna.

Made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Indian Matchmaking 2

Release date: August 10

Where to observe? netflix

Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia returns and takes millennials around the world in search of the right match.

Raksha Bandhan

Release date: August 11

Where to observe? In the rooms

Raksha Bandhan outings on Raksha Bandhan.

With Akshay Kumar leading the cast, this Aanand L Rai director has plenty of time for entertaining family drama.

The trailer was appreciated and the songs work fine too.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Release date: August 11

Where to observe? In the rooms

When introduced, Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the many most popular films to come out of Bollywood.

After all, Aamir Khan took it upon himself to revisit a Hollywood cult staple — Forest Gump – and forged Kareena Kapoor into it too.

But the trailer got combined reactions.

There’s no doubt, in fact, that the film will be massively entertaining. It is, despite everything, Aamir’s model attraction.

dobaaraa

Release date: August 19

Where to observe? In the rooms

dobaaraa is the Hindi remake of the Spanish thriller Mirage by which Taapsee Pannu reunites with her Manmarziyaan Director Anurag Kashyap.

The time travel drama is a movie producer Ekta Kapoor hopes it will lead to dinner conversations

liger

Release date: August 25

Where to observe: In the halls

When Leo meets Tiger, liger was born!

liger emerges as a model southern artist with director Puri Jagannadh calling the pictures.

Karan Johar backed the film and was in charge of casting Vijay Devarakonda as the next Bollywood action star.

Ananya Panday joins him on this popcorn flick with melody, dance, glamor and lots of movement.

Delhi Murder 2

Release date: August 26

Where to observe? netflix

Shefali Shah ends the month with two very effective performances. After darlingsshe will be seen in the second season of Crime in Delhi.

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shah), newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika’s right-hand man, Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) reunite once again to unravel another heinous crime.