Entertainment
Will Laal Singh Chadha save Bollywood?
There’s a variety of entertainment coming to OTT and in theaters in August.
Joginder Tuteja draws a list:
darlings
Release date: August 5
Where to observe? netflix
The month begins with the Made for Netflix movie, darlings.
Marking Alia Bhatt’s directorial debut, this dark comedy from rookie director Jasmeet Ok Reen has a truly completely different premise and the trailer is intriguing.
The mix of actors is also exciting with Alia and Shefali Shah accompanied by Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew.
Let’s just wait and see what makes it so depraved!
Intensive course
Release date: August 5
Where to observe? Amazon Prime Video
With Annu Kapoor and a bunch of newcomers, Intensive course emerges in school life and the fun and difficulties that young people have to face in an extremely aggressive world.
Sita Raman
Release date: August 5
Where to observe? In the rooms
A love story at intervals, Sita Raman stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna.
Made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.
Indian Matchmaking 2
Release date: August 10
Where to observe? netflix
Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia returns and takes millennials around the world in search of the right match.
Raksha Bandhan
Release date: August 11
Where to observe? In the rooms
Raksha Bandhan outings on Raksha Bandhan.
With Akshay Kumar leading the cast, this Aanand L Rai director has plenty of time for entertaining family drama.
The trailer was appreciated and the songs work fine too.
Laal Singh Chaddha
Release date: August 11
Where to observe? In the rooms
When introduced, Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the many most popular films to come out of Bollywood.
After all, Aamir Khan took it upon himself to revisit a Hollywood cult staple — Forest Gump – and forged Kareena Kapoor into it too.
But the trailer got combined reactions.
There’s no doubt, in fact, that the film will be massively entertaining. It is, despite everything, Aamir’s model attraction.
dobaaraa
Release date: August 19
Where to observe? In the rooms
dobaaraa is the Hindi remake of the Spanish thriller Mirage by which Taapsee Pannu reunites with her Manmarziyaan Director Anurag Kashyap.
The time travel drama is a movie producer Ekta Kapoor hopes it will lead to dinner conversations
liger
Release date: August 25
Where to observe: In the halls
When Leo meets Tiger, liger was born!
liger emerges as a model southern artist with director Puri Jagannadh calling the pictures.
Karan Johar backed the film and was in charge of casting Vijay Devarakonda as the next Bollywood action star.
Ananya Panday joins him on this popcorn flick with melody, dance, glamor and lots of movement.
Delhi Murder 2
Release date: August 26
Where to observe? netflix
Shefali Shah ends the month with two very effective performances. After darlingsshe will be seen in the second season of Crime in Delhi.
DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shah), newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika’s right-hand man, Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) reunite once again to unravel another heinous crime.
