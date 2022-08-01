Entertainment
Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Will Smith posts apology, Ben cries at dinner with Jennifer and more
Hollywood was pretty scenic this week, with most celebrities retreating to calmer waters for a much-needed break. Although the news that Johnny Depp’s first official art collection sold out within hours made headlines. Additionally, the release of Marilyn Monroe’s biopic Blonde featuring an identical Ana de Armas sparked excitement among netizens.
Will Smith makes an apology video
Shocking everyone, a few days ago, Will Smith released an apology video addressing his altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. For those who have forgotten, in March at the Oscars, Smith punched Rock in the face while that he was giving a prize. In his video, Smith put on a brave face and apologized to Rock, who he said wasn’t ready to talk to the actor yet. Smith also expressed his apologies to Rock’s family and fellow nominees on the show and ultimately promised to work on himself.
Ben Affleck back as Batman
Jason Momoa could not keep the secret since at the beginning of the week the actor posted pictures with Ben Affleck on the set of his next film Aquaman and the lost kingdom. With his reveal, Momoa confirmed that Ben would return to the DCU as Batman in the upcoming sequel.
First look at Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan’s latest masterpiece has been talked about since the release of its explosive poster. This week, the director unveiled the first teaser for the film on YouTube Live with it streaming for hours on a loop. The teaser’s monochromatic classification gave it the authentic Nolan vibe while also releasing the first look of Cillian Murphy as the main protagonist.
Ben Affleck cries
At a dinner party in Paris to celebrate Jennifer Lopez’s 53rd birthday, Ben Affleck was spotted breaking down as he cried while opening his heart to his young wife Jennifer Lopez. Later, JLo was seen cradling her husband as she reassured him and at the end the two were smiling and laughing again.
READ ALSO Here’s how netizens reacted to Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock after their altercation at the Oscars
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/hollywood/hollywood-newsmaker-week-will-smith-posts-apology-ben-tears-dinner-jennifer-and-more-1170085
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- What is actually the current dress code for working from home? August 1, 2022
- Agenda Dakota from August 1st to 5th | News, Sports, Jobs August 1, 2022
- Mel Tucker sees silver lining for offensive line after tough spring August 1, 2022
- Sensex Surpasses 200 Points, Nifty50 Surpasses 17,200 August 1, 2022
- The sweet summer of Boris Johnson’s farewell | International August 1, 2022