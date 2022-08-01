Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Will Smith posts apology, Ben cries at dinner with Jennifer and more

Hollywood was pretty scenic this week, with most celebrities retreating to calmer waters for a much-needed break. Although the news that Johnny Depp’s first official art collection sold out within hours made headlines. Additionally, the release of Marilyn Monroe’s biopic Blonde featuring an identical Ana de Armas sparked excitement among netizens.

Speaking of releases, an announcement about the highly anticipated upcoming season of The Summer I Became Pretty has made fans even more eager to watch the second season. Scroll down to find out what happened in Hollywood this week.

Will Smith makes an apology video

Shocking everyone, a few days ago, Will Smith released an apology video addressing his altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. For those who have forgotten, in March at the Oscars, Smith punched Rock in the face while that he was giving a prize. In his video, Smith put on a brave face and apologized to Rock, who he said wasn’t ready to talk to the actor yet. Smith also expressed his apologies to Rock’s family and fellow nominees on the show and ultimately promised to work on himself.

Ben Affleck back as Batman

Jason Momoa could not keep the secret since at the beginning of the week the actor posted pictures with Ben Affleck on the set of his next film Aquaman and the lost kingdom. With his reveal, Momoa confirmed that Ben would return to the DCU as Batman in the upcoming sequel.

First look at Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s latest masterpiece has been talked about since the release of its explosive poster. This week, the director unveiled the first teaser for the film on YouTube Live with it streaming for hours on a loop. The teaser’s monochromatic classification gave it the authentic Nolan vibe while also releasing the first look of Cillian Murphy as the main protagonist.

Ben Affleck cries

At a dinner party in Paris to celebrate Jennifer Lopez’s 53rd birthday, Ben Affleck was spotted breaking down as he cried while opening his heart to his young wife Jennifer Lopez. Later, JLo was seen cradling her husband as she reassured him and at the end the two were smiling and laughing again.

