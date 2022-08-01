Carmit Bachar asks Nicole Scherzinger to help stop the trolls | Entertainment

Carmit Bachar has urged Nicole Scherzinger to step in after her daughter was bullied online.
The Pussycat Dolls star has asked his former bandmate to message his own fans after they allegedly flocked to the 10-year-old’s Instagram account to share ‘hateful’ comments about the famous mother of the young.
Speaking after Nicole’s performance at the Atlantis Concert for Earth in Portugal, Carmit wrote on Instagram: Congratulations on your recent performance @nicolescherzinger.
“I ask that you please reach out to the multiple Scherzy fans who are harassing and bullying my child by tagging her and writing hateful comments about me under her posts to please STOP immediately.
It is beyond disrespectful, dangerous and inappropriate.
This is not the first drama between the couple that is played out on Instagram.
In January, Nicole announced that the Pussycat Dolls had canceled their reunion tour due to rising COVID-19 cases, but Carmit and bandmate Jessica Sutta later claimed they only heard the news. via the ‘Poison’ hitmaker’s Instagram announcement.
They wrote in a joint statement on their own Instagram Stories: “We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to hear of the announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is cancelled.
“As of now, there has been no official notification about this. (sic)”
The band members admitted they had “big dreams” to make sure “all of our voices could be heard”, and as the tour wrapped up they insisted “it’s not the end of the Dolls’ story”.
They added: “Either way, it seems like the end of a chapter of an incredible, life-changing experience, full of incredible memories that we will always be grateful for.
To the fans, we love you. Trust us, this is not the result we were hoping for. We wanted it as much as you do because we all appreciate you so much and it hurts our hearts that you had to wait so long for a response, but unfortunately it’s out of our control.
“We all had big dreams for this brand to grow, especially creating music so all of our voices could be heard, which would be true female empowerment.
Thank you to all the fans who have supported us unconditionally and love us endlessly. We will always honor the essence of what the true definition of being a Pussycat Doll is. This tour may be over but it’s not the end of the Dolls story. We have created a brotherhood that will live.
The much-delayed tour was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
