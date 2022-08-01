Ek Villain Returns is the latest in Bollywood’s long tradition of terrible Korean remakes

Beginning in the mid-2000s, Hindi filmmakers tried and failed spectacularly to adapt classic South Korean cinema, especially in the horror and thriller genres.

In 2014, director Mohit Suri released the movie serial killer Ek naughty, with Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Deshmukh played the serial killer in question, an emasculated taxi driver called Rakesh Mahadkar. We are told that Rakesh’s wife has a habit of berating and belittling him on a daily basis, which prompted him to hunt down and then murder a series of young women. The movie was, shall we say, heavily inspired by the South Korean serial killer movie I saw the devil (2010), one of the scariest films you’ve ever seen and a representative example of the genre of psychological horror and gore at which Korean cinema excels.

Unfortunately, Ek naughty was a pale copy of the original, despite Deshmukh’s surprisingly effective performance. The script did the actors no favors, and that’s an even bigger problem in the witty sequel to recently released films. The Return of Villain Ek, which hit theaters on Friday. John Abraham stars as Bhairav ​​Purohit, an equally psychotic taxi driver who may or may not be the serial killer this time around, fellow leading man Gautam Mehra (Arjun Kapoor) is an equal contender for the dubious honor. This dangling carrot of suspense, however, is not enough to save The Return of Villain Ek: Abraham’s typically wooden performance is matched by an equally boring and uninspired output from Arjun Kapoor who really should start picking better scripts.

The Return of Villain Ek, then, marks another occasion when Bollywood has tried and spectacularly failed to adapt successful South Korean films, especially in the thriller and horror genres. In most of these failed attempts, the fundamental problems remain the same, a weak script, a distinct lack of uniquely Indian elements, and an inability to capture the tone of the original story.

Adapt or Perish: Zinda and Awarapan

Possibly South Korea’s first highly publicized Bollywood remake, the 2006 Sanjay Guptas action thriller Zinda, starring Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham, wasn’t too bad. The inspiration for the film was Park Chan-wook’s classic Old boy (2003), which starred Choi Min-sik as a man imprisoned for 15 years in a cell that looks like a hotel room, fed the same meal (a plate of wontons) over and over. The captive uses the time to train in martial arts (remarkably, taken from movies shown on TV in his cell), vowing revenge on whoever stole 15 years of his life from him. Old boy became a critical and commercial success upon release, eventually winning the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival, with jury president Quentin Tarantino hailing it as one of the best thrillers he had ever seen.

Gupta kept most of the key elements of the movie changing a major subplot involving incest because let’s face it 2004 Bollywood wasn’t nearly ready for that particular conversation (not that 2022 Bollywood was ready either, it must say). The films’ cinematography was particularly strong (if a little whimsical), faithfully adapting the original neo-noir sensibilities to the backstreets of Bangkok, where the film was set. Cinematographer Sanjay F. Gupta, whose own filmmaking company Karam also played John Abraham, did a great job with these gray-toned sequences. Old boyThe famous one-take hammer fight sequence has been duly recreated here and Sanjay Dutt has done a great job of smashing his way out of a dungeon against dozens of goons. Overall, the first half of the film went pretty well.

Unfortunately, where Zinda lost the plot, both literally and figuratively, was the second half, where the script devolved into a series of cliches and melodramatic excesses, with the actors barely managing to catch up on the sudden emotional escalation. From neo-noir thriller territory, the film took a right turn into familiar over-the-top Bollywood territory, with long exposition sequences that slowed the action to a screeching halt. Zinda therefore counts as a nearly there, illustrating the promising adaptation that goes astray and ends up being mediocre, despite outlier performances.

Something very similar happened with Mohit Suris Awarapan (2007), starring Emraan Hashmi as a cynical, weary Hong Kong gangster who has turned his back on God and tends to believe the worst in people after the death of his one true love Aaliyah (Shriya Saran) with a bullet aimed at him. The film was an unofficial remake of the 2005 South Korean action film A bittersweet lifewhich starred Lee Byung-hun in the role that would make his name and land him plum roles in big-budget movies like I saw the devilBruce Willis’ thriller red 2 and the recent hit Netflix show squid game.

As ZindaWhat Awarapan was aiming for a strong first half and an even stronger performance from Emraan Hashmi, for whom it was probably the best performance of his career at this stage, i.e. 2007 (since then, of course Hashmi has played a bunch of stellar roles including Dibakar Banerjees Shanghai). Hashmis’ hooded eyes and extremely dismissive body language went a long way in conveying the current cynicism of his characters. But he was even better when that cynicism is replaced with a sense of purpose, saving his mob boss’ ex-girlfriend Reema (Mrinalini Sharma) from capture and execution and keeping her away from Hong Kong.

And just like Zinda, the second half was a huge disappointment, with the plot seemingly incorporating every cinematic double-cross maneuver it could think of. Emraan, too, looked far too lost to hold the film together, and it ended with an unappetizing ending.

Too many cooks, not enough ideas

The period between 2011 and 2016 saw a profusion of South Korean remakes in Bollywood. It was like there was a meeting where the producers agreed not to write original stories for a while. Most of these remakes were uniformly terrible from start to finish. Unless Zinda Where Awarapan, there were no silver linings in sight here, in the form of outlier performances or solid technical work. Worse, most of these films tried to do too many things, imitating too many sources at once, with disastrous results.

A classic example of the latter problem was the 2011s. Murder 2featuring Emraan Hashmi once again, this time as an atheist and corrupt cop investigating a serial killer called Dheeraj Pandey (Prashant Narayanan) who traps, tortures and murders young sex workers.

Take a look at the list of influences here: the film’s basic script is taken roughly from the 2008 South Korean thriller The hunter, a far superior film. Producer Mahesh Bhatt claimed that the characters in the film were inspired by the actual Nithari murders in 2006 (Nithari is a village near Sector 31, Noida, Uttar Pradesh). When we’re introduced to villainous Dheeraj Pandey, he spouts out a load of insane dialogue about femininity and wanting to be both a woman and punishing women for being too beautiful for this world. As movie buffs will instantly recognize, it’s a little too close to the infamous Buffalo Bill, the villainous serial killer of the classic 1991 horror flick. Thesilenceofthelambs, played by Ted Levine. For good measure, the movie poster was a shameless copy of the Lars von Trier movie poster Antichrist (2009).

How lucky are you as a filmmaker when your script is pulled, like a magnet, into three such strong, complex, and tonally disparate narratives? It’s no wonder that Murder 2 was everywhere, visually and otherwise.

Starting in 2015, South Korean remakes came in droves and fast, with barely a watchable scene between them. Aishwarya Rai missed her big comeback with Jazbaa (2015), a tasteless kidnapping thriller that was a remake of the South Korean thriller Seven days (2007). Akshay Kumars’ comedic timing couldn’t save Singh is Bliing (2015), a typically brainless caper from actor-director Prabhu Deva (who specializes in low-level action comedies these days) failed to recreate the laid-back fun of its original, the south korean comedy My wife is a gangster. Randeep Hooda did his best in romantic drama Do Lafzon Ki Kahani (2016), a remake of the Korean drama Stillbut the confused writing of the films too often oscillated between dramatic and inept.

Turkeys kept coming with the 2016s teenwhich was an official remake of the South Korean thriller Assemblynotably, teen managed to squander the talents of Amitabh Bachchan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. John Abraham, the patron saint of Korean remakes at this point, delivered another sleepwalking performance in the paint-by-numbers action thriller. rocky handsome (2016). In recent years, Salman Khan has delivered two South Korean remakes, and it’s hard to pick which one was worse: 2019’s period drama Bharat or the action thriller 2021 timeboth of which are also commercial failures.

To this chess story, we can therefore add Mohit Suris The Return of Villain Ek, which actually gets a bit amusing towards the end, when you ironically watch, in an effort to set the movie in hate-watching or so bad its awesome club. As for a real, honest-to-god, decently done remake of a South Korean remake, we just have to wait a little longer.

Aditya Mani Jha is a Delhi-based freelance writer and journalist currently working on a book of essays on Indian comics and graphic novels.

