Daily Quiz | About cartoon characters

Sindhu Nagaraj Sindhu Nagaraj Aug 01, 2022 12:56 PM IST Updated:

August 01, 2022 1:10 PM HST Sindhu Nagaraj Aug 01, 2022 12:56 PM IST Updated:

August 01, 2022 1:10 PM HST On July 27, 1940, Bugs Bunny, the rabbit who became Warner Brothers’ most popular cartoon character, made his first film appearance in A Wild Hare. Here is a quiz on some of the famous cartoon characters.

On July 27, 1940, Bugs Bunny, the rabbit who became Warner Brothers’ most popular cartoon character, made his first film appearance in A Wild Hare. Here is a quiz on some of the famous cartoon characters.

On July 27, 1940, Bugs Bunny, the rabbit who became Warner Brothers’ most popular cartoon character, made his first film appearance in A Wild Hare. Here is a quiz on some of the famous cartoon characters. Start the quiz 1. He is a cartoon character featured in the Warner Bros. cartoon series. Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies. He is portrayed as a ferocious carnivore with a notoriously short temper and little patience. Name the cartoon. SHOW ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Plane Crazy, The Gallopin Gaucho, Steamboat Willie and The Barn Dance announced the arrival of this cartoon, considered one of the most famous cartoon characters in animation history. Name the character. SHOW ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. This film is an American animated film produced by Walt Disney Productions which was initially a box office bomb. Later he gained popularity and Jiminy Cricket, the movie one of the most famous characters is still quoted in many pop culture references today. Name the movie. SHOW ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. It is a 1994 American animated musical drama film produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation. Hakuna Matata, one of the most popular phrases is associated with this film. Name the movie. SHOW ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This American animated sitcom gained notoriety for jokes that seemed to come true. Oh ! is a famous catchphrase from the show which is now listed in the Oxford English Dictionary. Name the show. Additionally, there is a recurring character in the series and his depiction has been accused by some of being a racist caricature of Indians and South Asians. Name the character. SHOW ANSWER Answer : The simpsons; The character is Apu Nahasapeemapetilon I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. This is an American daily comic strip, commonly referred to as the last major newspaper comic strip. The first strip was published in 1985 in 35 newspapers. Name the comic and the designer who created the comic. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Calvin and Hobbes by Bill Watterson I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION seven. It was an American animation studio that produced cartoons for theatrical release. The studio has created many cartoon characters like Fanny Zilch, Mighty Mouse, Heckle and Jeckle. Name the workshop. SHOW ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION

Our Code of Editorial Values

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/daily-quiz-july-29-2022-on-cartoon-characters/article65693819.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos