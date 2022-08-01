Ayushmann and Taapsee Gold Medal at CWG





Jeremy Lalrinnuga – Gold Medalist for India: Jeremy Lalrinnuga made history by winning the second gold and fifth medal for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Lalrinnunga became the second Indian to win gold in the 2022 edition by lifting 300 kg in the 67 kg category. Bollywood celebrities began sending congratulatory messages to the 19-year-old athlete for lifting the tricolor higher with his win. Ranveer Singh, Ayushman Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher and others have praised the weightlifter for bringing laurels to Indian sports. The actors took to their Instagram and Twitter stories to celebrate the proud moment in Indian sports heritage.Read also – LIVE | 2022 Commonwealth Games Day 4 Live Updates: Ajay Singh Goes for GOLD in the Men’s 81kg Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and shared photos of Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnuga, Bindyarani Devi, Sanket Sagar and Gururaja Poojary. Ranveer captioned his post as follows: “UNSTOPPABLE!!!” Rakul Preet Singh shared a photo of Jeremy Lalrinnuga on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Keep coming! Congratulations Jeremy,” adding a heart emoji and an Indian tricolor. Ayushman Khurrana also took to his Instagram Stories by sharing Jeremy Lalrinnuga’s photo and captioned it with a cheering and tricolor emoji. Also Read – CWG 2022: President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulate weightlifter Achinta Sheuli Check out celebrity reactions to Jeremy Lalrinnuga’s gold medal: Taapsee Pannu, who never ceases to congratulate our athletes, also tweeted Jeremy Lalrinnuga’s victory. Taapsee wrote on the microblogging site, “Another gold! #Jeremy weightlifting and it was very painful. I wish he recovers soon, I’m sure good will help. What a sportsman. Anupam Kher also tweeted Jeremy’s glorious victory and congratulated him on behalf of the whole country. Also Read – CWG 2022: West Indies cricket stalwart Deandra Dottin announces shock Birmingham retirement ahead of India clash Check out tweets from Anupam Kher and Taapsee Pannu: Another gold! #Jeremy weightlifting and it was very painful. I wish he recovers soon, I’m sure good will help. What a sportsman 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #CWG2022 taapsee pan (@taapsee) July 31, 2022 , #JeremyLalrinnunga 2nd Gold Medal! ! 🌺🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳@raltejeremy pic.twitter.com/SWnqdkRvT2 Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 31, 2022 Taapsee had also congratulated Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on his gold medal. For more updates on CWG 2022 and reaction from B-town celebrities, check out this space on India.com.

