Today in History Monday, August 1 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, August 1, the 213th day of 2022. There are 152 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in the story:
On August 1, 1936, the Olympic Games opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.
In 1876, Colorado was admitted as the 38th state.
In 1907, the US Army Signal Corps established an aeronautical division, the ancestor of the US Air Force.
In 1944, an uprising broke out in Warsaw, Poland, against the Nazi occupation; the revolt lasted two months before collapsing.
In 1957, the United States and Canada announced that they had agreed to create the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).
In 1966, 25-year-old Charles Joseph Whitman went on an armed rampage at the University of Texas at Austin that killed 14 people, most of whom were shot by Whitman while perched in the tower. the clock in the main campus building. (Whitman, who had also killed his wife and mother hours earlier, was eventually shot by police.)
In 1975, a summit of 35 nations in Finland concluded with the signing of a declaration known as the Helsinki Accords dealing with European security, human rights and East-West contacts.
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley confirmed that they had secretly married 11 weeks earlier. (Presley filed for divorce from Jackson in January 1996, citing irreconcilable differences.)
In 2001, 27-year-old Pro Bowl tackle Korey Stringer died of heat stroke a day after collapsing at Minnesota Vikings training camp on the hottest day of the year.
In 2007, the eight-lane Interstate 35W bridge, a major thoroughfare in Minneapolis, collapsed into the Mississippi River during evening rush hour, killing 13 people.
In 2011, the US House of Representatives passed, 269-161, emergency legislation to avert the nation’s first-ever financial default; Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords returned to the House for the first time since she was shot in January 2011 to vote yes.
In 2013, defying the United States, Russia granted temporary asylum to Edward Snowden, allowing the National Security Agency backer to slip away from Moscow airport where he had been locked up for weeks .
In 2014, a medical examiner ruled that a strangulation by New York City police officers caused the death of Eric Garner, whose videotaped arrest and final pleas in I Can’t Breathe! sparked outrage.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama made his personal rivals of millions a central issue in the race for the White House, telling a swing-state audience in Ohio that Mitt Romney is asking you to pay more for that people like him can get a big tax cut. Four teams from China, South Korea and Indonesia were expelled from the badminton women’s doubles at the London Olympics for trying to lose on purpose to win an easier match in the round of 16.
Five years ago: By a vote of 92 to 5, the Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nomination of Christopher Wray as Director of the FBI. He replaced James Comey, who was fired by Trump amid the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.
A year ago: After much delay, senators unveiled a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill. American swimmer Caeleb Dressel won her fourth and fifth gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, while Australia’s Emma McKeon won two more golds and became the first female swimmer and second woman in any what sport to win seven medals in one Olympics. Texas-born Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs won gold in the 100 meters, Italy’s first medal in the event. Belarusian track sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was punished at home after criticizing the way the track team was run, says her Olympic team officials tried to kick her out of Japan in a dispute that had led to a standoff at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. (She would later find refuge in Poland.) Rapper DaBaby was kicked out of Lollapalooza’s closing line-up following rude and homophobic remarks he made at a Miami-area music festival.
Today’s birthdays: Singer Ramblin Jack Elliott turns 91. Former Senator Alfonse DAmato, RN.Y., is 85. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 80 years old. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 72 years old. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 69 years old. Michael Penn is 64 years old. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 63 years old. Singer and rock musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 62 years old. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 62 years old. Actor Jesse Borrego is 60 years old. Actor Demian Bichir is 59 years old. Rapper Coolio is 59 years old. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 59 years old. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 58. Director Sam Mendes is 57 years old. Country singer George Ducas is 56 years old. Actor Jennifer Gareis is 52 years old. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 50 years old. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe is 49 years old. Actor Jason Momoa is 43 years old. Actor Honeysuckle Weeks is 43 years old. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 41 years old. Actor Taylor Fry is 41 years old. Actor Elijah Kelley is 36 years old.