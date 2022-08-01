Bollywoods Favorite Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Common Mistakes People Make During Their Weight Loss Journey





The road to achieving fitness goals is tough. Our tight work schedules and a hectic life where we hardly have time for ourselves often stand in the way of fitness goals. Apart from this, unverifiable information available today on the internet can also distract us from our goals. To avoid making these mistakes, renowned nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared some tips in a three-part series on Instagram. She detailed the mistakes we make on our weight loss journey. Check it out: See this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar) In the first video, she pointed out: Don’t judge your trip by your past experiences or those of others; instead, enjoy the process. Make sure you lose weight in a complete and healthy way.

You need to stop blaming yourself if you don’t get the results you want.

People don’t normally think beyond losing a few pounds. They need to keep track of other aspects that also concern their health. See this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar) The second part of his video focuses on the following: People tend to set time limits on their weight loss goals and you can’t go wrong. Whether it’s a new training regimen or a new diet, the body takes about 12 weeks to fully adapt to any change and you need to give it that long. Diwekar advocates healthy and beneficial long-term weight loss.

While exercise is certainly the key to losing weight and getting stronger, going too far has detrimental effects on the body. Along with your muscles becoming too sore for proper recovery, your mood, sleep cycle, and overall mental health are affected.

The health expert also highlighted the importance of sleep which helps in the weight loss journey. Numerous studies and research have shown a positive correlation between good sleep and healthy body weight. See this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar) The last part of the video highlights the following: Avoid mimicking social media influencers or food trends, but instead stick to tried-and-true conventional advice that has been followed for years.

We have an affinity for peer validation on everything. Don’t expect people to recognize your accomplishments. Even if no one else is watching the changes in you, you’ll know better when you start reaching your fitness goals.

It is not necessary to limit your amounts each day, as this can backfire and make you crave unhealthy foods. Follow the three S’s when eating: sit down and eat, eat your meal slowly, follow your senses, and be mindful when eating. Read all Recent news and recent news here

