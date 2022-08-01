Salman Khan gets gun license to protect himself after Bollywood actor receives death threats





Image source: INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan Recently, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received death threats. The actor had filed a complaint with the police following which the security around him was reinforced. He also met with police professionals and asked for help to protect himself and his family. Police had also taken statements as part of their investigation into the case. Now, according to the latest update, the Bollywood actor has received a gun license to protect himself. For the uninitiated, Salman had received a death threat from mobster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, after which he met with Mumbai Police Chief Vivek Phansalkar over the threatening letter addressed to him and his father. . There had been reports that Salman had switched to an armored and bulletproof Land Cruiser since the threats. Related |Celebrities who have received death threats: Katrina-Vicky, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut Related |Salman Khan threatening letter case: Maha Home Dept reveals reason for Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s action Notably, Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat on June 5, days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. Salim Khan’s security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand. promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village, Mansa district of Punjab on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was removed by Punjab police among 424 other people. The letter the actor received in Hindi said Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (“Tera Moosawala bana denge”), the law enforcement sources said on condition of anonymity. According to information received from Maharashtra’s Home Department, the reason behind the Bishnoi gang threatening actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was to create an atmosphere to show off their power. This is not the first time that Salman has received threats. In 2018, while the trial of the blackbuck poaching case was underway, Bishnoi allegedly threatened the actor because in his community, blackbucks are considered sacred. –ANI inputs Read also : Can Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya make a movie together? The actor has THIS to say Liger: Vijay Deverakonda forced out of Mumbai event after crowd gets ‘out of control’; watch the video Vikrant Rona Box Office Collections Day 4: Kichcha Sudeep’s film targets Rs 100 cr milestone Latest entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/news/salman-khan-gets-gun-license-for-self-protection-after-bollywood-actor-receives-death-threats-latest-news-2022-08-01-796461 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos