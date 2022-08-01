Vintage Japanese clothes, shoes on display



Abbey Engrav, visiting Port Townsend from New York for her brother’s wedding on Saturday, looks at vintage Japanese clothing and shoes on display at the Peninsula Fiber artists’ showcase on Tyler Street in the Uptown neighborhood on Friday evening. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News) Peninsula Fiber Artists showcase exhibition through August PORT TOWNSEND – Vintage Japanese clothing and shoes, kites, new handbags made from vintage obis and silk yardage are now on display in a window on Tyler Street in Port Townsend. Artists from Bainbridge and Port Townsend are featured in Gale Investment Management’s Peninsula Fiber Artists 24/7 Touring Exhibition at 675 Tyler St., Port Townsend. Through August, the “Fiber Habit” exhibit includes vintage kimonos, a haori jacket, a yukata sundress, the kimono belts known as obis, and wooden shonon shoes collected by Donna Lee Dowdney from Bainbridge Island and Sue Gale and Leslie Dickinson from Port Townsend. Gale and Dickinson also used vintage clothing fabrics to create new items. Fiber artists from Kitsap, Jefferson and Clallam counties participate in the traveling exhibit, which changes every two months, and monthly meetings that rotate between venues on the Olympic Peninsula. The August meeting will be from 1-4 p.m. at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave. in Port Hadlock. The group is also creating an exhibit that opens Saturday at Wilderbee Farm’s Meadery, 223 Cook Ave. Ext., Port Townsend. For information on other upcoming exhibitions and meetings, see www.sda-np.com.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/vintage-japanese-garments-shoes-on-display/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos