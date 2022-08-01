Naga Chaitanya on South Films doing better than Bollywood, says this





Southern actor Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, in which the actor will play a key role in Aamir Khan’s starring film. While recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about the North vs. South debate and said, “People consume the content that matters most to them, whether it’s from the North, from the South, from the East. or West.” Naga Chaitanya on north versus south movies In a recent interview with Zoom Digital, actor Naga Chaitanya explained that Southern movies are doing better than Bollywood movies, Chaitanya said, “It’s just a phase.” I’m sure Bollywood will come up with a great movie soon and all the talk will end. He added: But what I think is that there is no longer a language barrier and Indian cinema is becoming one. People consume the content that matters most to them, whether it’s from the North, South, East or West. Content will win in the future. There is this great synergy that occurs in all states. So I don’t think it’s fair to say South will make a better movie or North will make a better movie. We will all make great films and step by step everyone will be appreciated, he added. Meanwhile, talking about his collaboration with actor Aamir Khan for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Naga said, I have always admired Aamir sir’s work and learned so much from him as an actor. I never really thought an opportunity would arise to work with him at such an early stage in my career. I am very grateful, it was magical. He concluded by saying: The quirky affair with Aamir sir was a lot since we spent so much time preparing for the role. We hung out together so much that we became such good friends. They all took such good care of me. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, it also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan on August 11. Read also : After Samantha Naga Chaitanya also wants to appear on Koffee with Karan

