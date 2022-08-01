Franklin County Fair Vendors Open Early Friday | News, Sports, Jobs





MALONE – The Franklin County Fair began in 1852 and remains one of the most popular summer events as residents and visitors flock to the fairgrounds for entertainment and food. This year’s fair runs from August 7-14 and attendees will be treated to a variety of attractions for the whole family. The festivities begin on Sunday but there will be two “free entries” Friday and Saturday when vendors open and rides are offered by Amusements of America. When the fair officially begins on Sunday, admission will cost $7 per day. On Sunday, the daytime schedule will include Holstein and Red and White cattle, horses and poultry judging. There will be a demolition derby at 4:30 p.m. and grandstand admission is $8 with children 8 and under admitted free. August 8 is Children’s Day and midway prices will be reduced. 4-H will hold a horse show at 8 a.m. and a youth dairy show at 10 a.m. At 6 p.m. there will be a free cornhole tournament in the grandstand. On August 9, the highlight of the fair will be at 3:30 p.m. with the Miss Franklin County Fair pageant and the Small Town Famous Talent Show at 6:30 p.m. Both are free in the grandstand area. August 10 is Canada Day with a currency at par with the US dollar. There will be goat and horse shows in the morning. The big event of the evening will take place at 6:30 p.m. with the Vaters Motorsports Monster Truck Show. Admission is $20 for ages 13 and up and $10 for ages 4 to 12. Children under 4 are admitted free. There will also be a $35 adult combo entry which includes entry to the gate, grandstand and pit area. August 11 is Senior Citizens Day with admission costing $2 for those 62 and older. There is also a reduced admission fee of $3 for people with disabilities and counselors. On August 12 there will be pony and horse shows all day. The main element will be a concert by Rodney Atkins and Tracy Byrd starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $25 for the grandstand, $30 for the central grandstand and $40 for the track. The ticket price includes admission to the fairgrounds. On August 13, the truck pull event will take place at noon. The highlight of the day will be at 8 p.m. with a concert by Walker Hayes and special guest Tigirlily. The cost of admission is $25 for the grandstand, $40 for the central grandstand and $50 for the track. The ticket price includes admission to the fairgrounds. August 14 is the last day of the fair and it is Agriculture Day. The main event is the tractor pull with a grandstand cost of $20 for the whole day. At 6:00 p.m. there will be a cattle release. Alcohol, pets, bicycles, skateboards and rollerblades are not permitted on the fairgrounds. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

