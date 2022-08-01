Aamir Khan plays the masterstroke; locks down THAT deal to get a leg up on RRR, KGF 2 [Exclusive]

Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the 1994 Oscar-winning Hollywood classic, Forrest Gumpwhich traces the development of tom hank‘ eponymous character through the annals of American history. Laal Singh Chaddha should take a similar path and the trailer for the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor speedboat, which fell between the IPL 2022 final, simply means that, with a young Aamir Khan with walking disabilities and mental issues, to overcome the former and embark on a life-changing cross-country marathon. ALSO READ – Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora keep their distance as they get clicked at the airport; netizens massively troll them for their weight and height

Aamir Khan strikes deal for Laal Singh Chadha tickets

A well-placed industry source has now exclusively informed BollywoodLife that Aamir Khan has reached an agreement with a high-end multiplex chain, and PVR in particular, to lock in all ticket prices for the first four days of release. at an exorbitant amount, supposedly higher than what the rates were for films like RRR and KGF 2 or any other Bollywood film this year during their opening weekends. With the release of Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11, Amir wants to make sure he gets the biggest hit possible during the 4 days, extended independence day weekend, as word is he’s uncertain about his product’s legs beyond that. READ ALSO – Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday forced to stop promotions because of THIS shocking reason

A well-placed industry source has now exclusively informed BollywoodLife that Aamir Khan is set to strike a deal with Recorder to book all their prime time shows and the best screens for Laal Singh Chaddha. As per the deal, the first multiplex channel is expected to give star Aamir and Kareena Kapoor all of those mainline slots for at least 8-10 days. Now, that apparently puts Akshay Kumar’s star Raksha Bandhan in a patch, which comes out the same day. ALSO READ – Mrunal Thakur Birthday Special: From Being Snubbed Because Of Nepotism To Losing The Sultan And Other SHOCKING Claims Made By Sita Ramam Actress

