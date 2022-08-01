Rose to Thappad, how Birthday Girl Taapsee Pannu paved her way to Bollywood. Masala Monday





Taapsee Pannu turns 35 on Monday August 1st. The birthday girl was recently spotted playing the lead role in Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu. Although now a well-known face, Taapsee has been successful in showbiz on her own without any filmic ties. She started her career as a model and after a short stint she got into acting. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam in 2010. Three years after her acting debut, she got her first break in Bollywood with David Dhawan’s Chashme Baddoor (2013). PINK: THE TURNING POINT IN HIS TAAPSEE PANNU CAREER Although he was born and raised in Delhi, Taapsee Pannu made films in the South and gained popularity there. She has appeared in many Tamil and Telugu films opposite popular stars like Mammooty and Pawan Kalyan. Although Chashme Baddoor was a hit, Taapsee Pannu didn’t get much recognition for the film. Akshay Kumar-starring Baby (2015) was Taapsee’s next film, which was again a box office hit. But it was Pink that turned out to be Taapsee’s breakthrough performance in Bollywood. The actress was rewarded. It was commercially successful and also won critical acclaim. TAAPSEE’S AWESOME PERFORMANCES IN MULK AND MANMARZIYAAN Pink was followed by Running Shaadi and The Ghazi Attack. Taapsee was next seen in the lead role of Naam Shabana, which was a prequel to Baby. The actress was seen kicking in the film. Although Akshay stole the show in a few scenes, Taapsee, who played a deadly spy, was the film’s real hero. After playing a serious action-packed role, Taapsee’s next Bollywood venture was a die-hard masala performer – Judwaa 2, opposite Varun Dhawan. Taapsee was seen in four Bollywood films in 2018 – Dil Junglee, Soorma, Mulk and Manmarziyaan. She left audiences impressed with her acting skills in Mulk and Manmarziyaan, and her characters in the two films were quite different. Mulk discusses Islamophobia and its repercussions. Taapsee was brilliant as Aarti, a Hindu daughter-in-law from a Muslim family, who tries to prove her innocence after her family is accused of having links with extremist groups. Taapsee shared the screen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. It was a modernized version of the personal life of the famous poet Amrita Pritam. The Pink star was seen playing Rumi in the complicated romance drama. Taapsee’s Rumi is unapologetic and whimsical and the actress was perfect for the T in the role. After Manmariyaan, Taapsee Pannu was seen in Badla, which was the remake of the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest. The actress once again shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the film. TAAPSEE’S STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THAPPAD The hottest Taapsee Pannu star lately is Thappad (2020). Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film tells the story of a woman who asks a simple question whether her husband can slap her, even though it is an isolated case. Taapsee aptly portrays Amrita’s anger and helplessness. The actress then surprised her fans with her portrayal of seductive Rani in Haseen Dilruba (2021). In her recent outing, Shabaash Mithu, the actress left everyone in awe as she donned the Indian jersey to portray Mithali Raj. We will then see Taapsee Pannu in Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This will be his first collaboration with the Pathaan star. Not just the actress, but even her fans are thrilled to see her sharing screen space with SRK. — ENDS —

