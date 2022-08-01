Pioneering Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89

Actress Nichelle Nichols has died aged 89.

The groundbreaking black actress was best known for her role as communications manager Nyota Uhura in star trek .

star trek “Innovative and incomparable,” wrote George Takei, as tributes poured in for the star.

His son, Kyle Johnson, announced the death on the official uhura.com website, saying, “Last night my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now seen for the first time, will remain.”

A family spokesperson said Nichols died in Silver City, New Mexico, where she lived with her son.

Tributes poured in quickly, including from a long list of dedicated “Trekkies”.

William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise, sent his condolences to Nichols’ family.

“She was a beautiful woman and she played an admirable character who did so much to redefine social issues here in the United States and around the world. I will definitely miss her.”

George Takei, who as helmsman Sulu shared the deck with Lt. Uhura, called her “pioneering and incomparable”.

And US President Joe Biden said Nichols “redefined what’s possible for black Americans and women.”

“Our nation is forever indebted to inspiring artists like Nichelle Nichols, who show us a future where unity, dignity and respect are the cornerstones of every society,” he said in a statement.

Nichols made history with one of the first interracial kisses on American television – a 1968 hug shared with Shatner (a kiss deemed worthy of a separate Wikipedia entry).

Martin Luther King Jr. once praised Nichols, who broke new ground with his powerful performance at a time when black actors were often seen as servants or criminals.

“An equal role”

Nichols, who had trained in ballet and musical theatre, at one point said star trek creator Gene Roddenberry that she wanted to leave the show to return to acting.

But when she mentioned it to King, in a chance encounter recounted by The Hollywood Reporter: “All the smile disappeared from his face, and he said, ‘You can’t do this. Don’t you understand, for the first time, we’re seen the way we should be seen? You don’t have a black role. You have an equal role.'”

She stayed.

Nichols went on to work as a recruiter for NASA – which contacted her after criticizing her lack of diversity – and successfully encouraged several talented African Americans and women of all races to consider careers with the space agency. .

NASA paid tribute to her legacy in a tweet Sunday night, calling her a “pioneer and role model” who “symbolized for so many what was possible.”

The National Air and Space Museum has also praised his work beyond the screen.

“She was an inspiration to many, not just for her groundbreaking work on star trek but also through its work with NASA to recruit women and people of color to apply to become astronauts,” the museum tweeted.

Today we remember Nichelle Nichols. She played the role of Lieutenant Uhura in “Star Trek” wearing this uniform now in our @NMAAHC, making history for African-American women in television and film. Nichols has also volunteered to recruit women and people of color for NASA. #BecauseOfHerStory pic.twitter.com/fZZqfGlomz — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) July 31, 2022

Although better known as Uhura, Nichols has had a varied career, dancing with Sammy Davis Jr. in Porgy and Bessappearing on the NBC series Hero and record an album.

She also played Uhura – a name taken from Swahili for “freedom” – in the top six star trek movies.

The Smithsonian, the network of America’s national museums, shared on Twitter a photo of the red space jacket Nichols wore as Uhura onscreen, adorned with the iconic star trek lapel pin, which is now on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.