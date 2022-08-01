Aamir Khan reacts to ‘boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha’ trends: ‘Please watch my movies’





Bollywood star, Aamir Khan in his recent media interaction addressed the social media hanging around him and his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. On Sunday, the actor sat down with a select group of media to talk about his film. When asked about hashtags like “Boycott Bollywood” and “Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha” on Twitter, the actor said he felt “sad” about it. He also felt that trolls make it look like don’t like their country but it is absolutely “false”.

Responding to the question whether trending hashtags like the Bollywood boycott affect him, he said, “This Bollywood boycott, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I am sad because many people who say this in their hearts think that I am someone who does not like India. In their hearts they believe that, but it’s utterly wrong,” he said. The Dangal star added: “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It’s kind of a shame if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that’s not the case. , so please don’t boycott my movies. Please watch my movies,” he said. As readers would know at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2015, Aamir Khan spoke about the growing intolerance in the country and how his then-wife Kiran Rao suggested they leave the country. . He had said, “When I chat with Kiran at home, she says Should we leave India? This is a disastrous and important statement for Kiran. She fears for her child (her son Azad). She is afraid of what will be the atmosphere around us. She is afraid to open the newspapers every day. “It indicates that there is this sense of growing worry, there is growing discouragement in addition to alarm. You sense why this is happening, you feel weak. That sense exists within me,” Khan had added. . An official remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on August 11. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

