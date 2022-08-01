No one is god in Bollywood today, according to Kareena Kapoor, who promises a 50 crore opening weekend





The star system has been abolished, according to Kareena Kapoor, who will soon make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of Devotion of Suspect X on Netflix. The actor claimed that because OTT has given audiences too many alternatives, fame and success don’t mean as much anymore. The next film starring Kareena and Aamir Khan is Laal Singh Chadha. She claimed the film would be a box office hit because it is so “emotional”. She stressed, however, that a celebrity would no longer guarantee the success of a film. “Celebs are on high alert right now. No one has a clue what’s going on or where we should be heading. In order to read and write better stuff, let’s focus on content and scripts. All actors are then secure. If we believe that we can continue to focus and focus on creating projects about stars and their stardom, then that will no longer be the case. People’s viewing preferences have changed and evolved as a result of COVID-19 People have realized that no one is God and nothing can be changed. Kareena said, “I believe there are no stars these days. Actors are all around us. There is no assurance that tomorrow would bring the opening of a 50 crore movie. Fame and success no longer (anymore) matter. Anyone can have 50 million followers, but that in no way qualifies you as the biggest star in this country. This was necessary because there is more and more diverse work available for artists. Today, new artists are coming onto the scene and excelling at what they do. Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name, was adapted into the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The theater is set to open on August 11 for the Advait Chandan-directed film, which also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

