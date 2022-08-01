Entertainment
Nichelle Nichols pays tribute to ‘Star Trek’ actor William Shatner and NASA
Tributes from the star trek actors started pouring in after the death of Nichelle Nichols.
Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura in the original star trek series, died on Saturday July 30 in New Mexico, United States, at the age of 89.
Her fellow cast members, as well as others, paid tribute and sent heartfelt messages on social media.
The late actress was best known for playing Nyota Uhura in the star trek series as well as in film adaptations. She had started her career as a dancer and singer.
Tributes to Nichelle Nichols
George Takei, the actor who played Sulu in star trektweeted: “I will have more to say about the pioneering and incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the deck with us as Lieutenant Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed away today at age 89. For today today my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars among which you now rest, my dearest friend.”
He then posted another tweet, with an image of the two, and a caption that read, “We have lived long and prospered together.”
William Shatner, who played James T. Kirk in the original star trek series, tweeted: “So sorry to hear of Nichelle’s passing. She was a beautiful woman and played an admirable character who did so much to redefine social issues here in the United States and around the world. She I will definitely miss him. Sending my love and condolences to his family. Bill”
Kate Mulgrew, who previously played Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyageralso praised the late Nichols.
“Nichelle Nichols was the first. She was a trailblazer who walked a very difficult path with courage, grace and a beautiful fire that we probably won’t see again. May she rest in peace,” she tweeted. .
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams also shared a message on Twitter, along with a photo of her and Nichols: “One of my most treasured photos: Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion , warrior and wonderful actress. Her kindness and bravery paved the way for many. . May she forever remain among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura.”
Who was Nichelle Nichols?
Nichelle Nichols was an American actress, singer and dancer. She played Lieutenant Uhura for a total of 69 episodes of star trek from 1966 to 1969. Later, she also played Uhura between 1979 and 1991, in the star trek movies.
In her spare time, she spent her time encouraging and promoting NASA programs, to help recruit more diverse astronauts. She did this from 1977 to 2015.
NASA’s official twitter paid tribute to the actress: “We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actress, trailblazer and role model, who symbolized for so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first female and minority astronauts and inspired generations to reach for the stars.”
What was Nichelle Nichols’ cause of death?
Her son, Kyle Johnson, posted a message on Nichols’ official website, saying she died of natural causes.
The statement said:
“Last night my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies seen now for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy. enjoy, learn and draw inspiration.
His life was well lived and as such a role model for all of us.
I and the rest of our family would appreciate your patience and indulgence as we mourn his loss until we can recover enough to talk more. Her services will be for members of her family and closest friends and we ask that her and our privacy be respected.
Long life and prosperity,
Kyle Johnson”
