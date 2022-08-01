Herkimer romance author celebrates the release of his third book

HERKIMER — Janine Phillips, from Herkimer, saw a dream come true in 2019 when her romance novel, ‘Ten Bucks and a Wish’, written under her pseudonym, Janina Grey, was published.

Now, with two more contemporary romance novels under her belt and a third due out next year, she is set to be the featured author during a 1-3 p.m. drop-in session on Saturday, August 27. , at Barnes and Noble, 4811 Commercial Drive in New Hartford.

The event celebrates the recent release of her third romance novel “Life is for Living”, published by Soul Mate Publishing (soulmatepublishing.com) and will include giveaways and a raffle. Copies of his autographed books will be available for purchase.

“Life Is For Living” is the second book in Janina Grey’s Earth and Sky trilogy. The stories in the series are set at a retreat in the Adirondacks region of New York and each focuses on the love story of a different couple.

After writing the story of Josh and Brooke in “Love in the Forest”, she decided to continue with the setting of the second book, this time focusing on the playful Barefoot Dan, a character she loosely based on her husband, David, and lilac locks.

The third book, “Lost in Your Rhythm”, will be told by the main characters, Liza, whom the author describes as stubborn and stubborn, and Jack, “a cold guy”.

Phillips, 59, said her interest in the romance genre dates back to her childhood trips to visit her grandmother in Tennessee.

“There wasn’t much to do except ride a horse and sit on the porch,” she recalls. She loved to read and her grandmother introduced her to Arlequin’s romance novels.

“I fell in love with romance,” she said.

Her stories were often inspired by dreams and she used tarot cards to chart “Love in the Forest”.

“I love ‘happily ever after’ and people finding their soul mate,” Phillips said. “I love second chance romances.” His characters had to overcome the tragedies, problems and challenges that many people face.

And, as the tagline on her website, business card and promotional materials says, “All is not black or white when it comes to love.”

Phillips has been writing since learning to put words together growing up on Long Island. “I wrote my first poem the summer of second grade,” she said. She also wrote stories using her spelling words and when she was 11 she wrote a story every week for her teacher to read to the class.

She got married at 22 and got a job as a secretary for a car dealership. A battle with cancer caused her to rethink her goals.

Phillips remembers thinking, “I don’t want to die secretary.

She survived cancer, went back to college to complete her journalism degree, and landed a job with Suffolk Life Newspapers.

Phillips appreciated the work. “I won awards and met a lot of famous people.”

But she also got up before dawn to work on her novels. Publication was not the goal at the time; she wrote the stories, put the manuscripts in boxes and let her friends read them.

The decision to move to Herkimer came after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The couple then had two children.

“We wanted to get the kids off the island,” Phillips said, citing overcrowding and principles and ideals that didn’t align with theirs among the reasons. His sister lived in Herkimer and that’s where they decided to go. His mother, another sister and his father and his wife followed later.

In the first year here, with her two children in elementary school, Phillips was diagnosed with kidney cancer and given a 50 to 50 chance of survival, but again she pulled through. .

Her first marriage ended and she found herself managing as a single mother her son, Anthony, and daughter, Alexandra. While the children were young, she worked as a reporter and then editor of the Richfield Springs Mercury.

After the Mercury closed, “I went back to school to redefine myself,” Phillips said. “I wanted to do something to help people. She studied social services and completed an internship at the YWCA.

“I loved their mission statement and their goals,” she said. “Eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”

She still works there as the coordinator of a support group, helping victims of sexual and domestic violence. Phillips was recently given the go-ahead to lead a monthly drumming circle.

In addition to writing love stories, she lived one of her own. Four years after her first marriage ended, she met David Phillips.

“He’s like my soul mate,” she said. She also credits him for being her research assistant, helping with household chores, and giving her time to write. “He’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Phillips hadn’t seriously thought about submitting her books for publication until she got involved with the Central New York Romance Writers and Romance Writers of America. She started editing for Soul Mate Publishing and eventually worked up her courage to ask if her publisher would be willing to look at one of her books. She submitted a romance novel she had titled “Coming Home.” After some edits to update the story and a name change to “Ten Bucks and a Wish”, the book was published.

When her publisher asked if she could write another contemporary romance novel – her other previous books didn’t fit the genre – she got to work, plotting the new novel at a writers retreat in Remsen. .

The COVID-19 pandemic forced YWCA employees to work from home, and the couple eventually converted an upstairs bedroom on their 110-year-old farmhouse into their work office. Phillips continues to use his office downstairs for his writing.

“When I’m in there, I’m Janina Grey,” she said.

Janina Gray’s novels “Love in the Forest” and “Ten Bucks and a Wish” are currently available in print online from Barnes and Noble and in e-book and print from Soul Mate Publishing and Amazon.

“Life is for Living” is available in print and digital at soulmatepublishing.com and amazon.com. Digital versions are also available through Kindle Unlimited. “Life is for Living” will soon be available in print also on barnesandnoble.com.

Janina Gray can be reached by email at [email protected] or on the web at janinagrey.com, www.goodreads.com/janinagrey or www.amazon.com/author/janinagrey.

She can also be contacted through her publisher, Soul Mate Publishing, 3210 Sherwood Drive, Walworth, NY 14568.