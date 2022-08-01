Pat Carroll, who was the voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid, has died. : NPR







. Evan Agostini/AP

Evan Agostini/AP Pat Carroll, a mainstay of comedy television for decades, and the voice of Ursula in The little Mermaid, is dead. She was 95 years old. His daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, said Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Mass., on Saturday. Her other daughter Tara Karsian wrote on Instagram that she wanted everyone to “honor her with a laugh out loud at everything today (and every day forward) because in addition to her brilliant talent and love , she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even in the saddest of times.” Carroll was born in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1927. Her family moved to Los Angeles when she was 5 years old. His first film role came in 1948 in hometown girl but she found her groove on television. She won an Emmy for her work on the comedy sketch series Caesar’s hour in 1956, was a regular at Make room for daddy with Danny Thomas, guest star on The DuPont Show with June Allyson and a variety show stopping regularly The Danny Kaye Show, The Red Skeleton Show and The Carol Burnett Show. She also played one of the evil stepsisters in the 1965 television production of Cinderella by Rodgers and Hammerstein with Lesley Ann Warren. And she won a Grammy in 1980 for recording her one woman show Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein. A new generation would know and love her voice thanks to Disney The Little Mermaid, which was released in 1989. She wasn’t the first choice of directors Ron Clements and John Musker or the musical team of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, who reportedly wanted Joan Collins or Bea Arthur to voice the Sea Witch. Elaine Stritch was even originally cast before Carroll auditioned. And his guttural rendition of Poor unhappy souls would make her one of Disney’s most memorable villains. Carroll often said that Ursula was one of her favorite roles. She said she thought of her as a “former Shakespearian actress who now sold cars”. “She’s an old villain! I think people are fascinated by villainous characters,” Carroll said in an interview. “There’s a kind of fatal distraction about the horrible villain characters in the world because we don’t meet too many of them in real life. So when we have a chance, theatrically, to see one and this one, it’s a biggie, it’s kind of fascinating for us.” She had the chance to reprise the role in several Little Mermaid sequels, spinoffs, and even theme park rides. Carroll was also the voice of Granny in Hayao Miyazaki’s English dub My Neighbor Totoro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/01/1114830647/pat-carroll-died

