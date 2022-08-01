Beyonc will change lyrics after criticizing Ableist language





A few days after the release of her latest album, Renaissance, Beyonc will change the lyrics of one of her songs, a rep for the singer said Monday, in response to an outcry from disability rights advocates who say the pop star shouldn’t have used a word that has always been used as a pejorative slur. In Heated, a dancehall-inspired track, the singer uses the words spaz and spazzin in an energetically recited part of the song reminiscent of freestyles at certain ballroom events. Activists have condemned the use of the word in social media posts, pointing out that another pop star, Lizzo, removed the same lyrics from a song following a similar backlash in June. The word, not intentionally used in a harmful way, will be replaced, a Beyonc spokeswoman said in an email.

The word in question is based on spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy that causes motor impairments in the legs or arms. In June, Hannah Diviney, an Australian writer and disability advocate, tweeted about Lizzos’ use of the word, noting that for someone with cerebral palsy like her, spasticity referred to endless painful tightness in her legs and urged the singer to do better. In response to criticism from fans and activists, Lizzo changed her song, Grrrls, and wrote in a statement that it’s the result of my listening and taking action.

Diviney wrote in an editorial, published in The Guardian Monday that her heart sank when she learned Beyonc’s new album used the same word. I thought we had changed the music industry and started a global conversation about why ableist language, intentional or not, has no place in music, Diviney wrote. But I guess I was wrong, because now Beyonc has gone and done the exact same thing. Disability rights advocates have noted that the word is more commonly used as a derogatory term in the UK than in the US. Scope, a UK group that campaigns for disability equality, tweetedDisabled people’s experiences are not fodder for song lyrics, and urged Beyonc to follow Lizzos’ lead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/01/arts/music/beyonce-lyrics-heated-changed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos