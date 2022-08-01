TV comic book stalwart Pat Carroll dies at 95





Pat Carroll, a mainstay of comedy television for decades, Emmy winner for Caesars Hour and the voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid, died July 30 at her home in Cape Cod, Mass. She was 95 years old. His daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, confirmed the death but did not provide a cause. Ms. Carroll, a zany whirlwind of energy with a cropped haircut, found her way into television, beginning with a 1952 appearance on The Red Buttons Show and a few years later on the comedy-variety series Caesars Hour, the second of which won her an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She became a regular on Make Room for Daddy with Danny Thomas and sketches of the day, performing notably opposite Jimmy Durante, Danny Kaye and Mickey Rooney. She played one of the evil stepsisters in the 1965 television production of Cinderella with Lesley Ann Warren and guest-starred on dozens of sitcoms in the 1990s, including My Three Sons, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Too Close for Comfort and Shes the Sheriff. . Additionally, she’s had occasional dramatic turns on anthology shows such as Studio 57 and series such as Police Story and ER. She was a featured panelist on Masquerade Party and other quizzes and game shows. Ms. Carroll supplemented her screen work with frequent dinner theater appearances and she won a Grammy Award in 1980 for recording her solo show Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein. She developed the idea while recovering from knee surgery four years earlier. I thought: Very few producers are interested in an aging, overweight actress, she told the New York Daily News. So I decided it would be a good idea to create something for me, something that belongs to me. She commissioned playwright Marty Martin to write a show about expatriate author Stein, reminiscing about his life with his lover Alice B. Toklas and his friendships with Ernest Hemingway and James Joyce. Ms. Carroll has traveled the country and performed on many college campuses in Gertrude Stein’s play. His performance also won him a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. In his Village Voice review, critic Michael Feingold wrote of Ms Carroll: “She doesn’t waste time, shirk, dither, camp or mysticize; she simply and concretely creates every feeling and fills every moment.His communication with the audience is immediate and his characterization is complete. For a later generation, Ms. Carroll was a familiar voice from animated film, playing Ursula in Disneys The Little Mermaid. His guttural interpretation of Poor unhappy souls made her one of Disney’s most memorable villains. Mrs. Carroll often said that Ursula was one of her favorite roles. She said she saw her as a former Shakespearian actress who now sold cars. It’s a mean old thing! I think people are fascinated by mean characters, she told an interviewer. There’s a kind of fatal distraction about the ugly, villainous characters in the world because we don’t meet too many of them in real life. So when we have a chance, theatrically, to see one and this one, it’s a biggie, it’s kind of fascinating for us. Patricia Ann Carroll was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on May 5, 1927, and grew up primarily in Los Angeles, where her father worked for the city’s water and electric department. His mother worked in real estate and office management. She began playing the accordion on stage as a teenager, entertaining herself at the local USO during World War II. She attended Immaculate Heart High School in Hollywood, where she was active in the drama club, and studied acting at Catholic University. She made her professional stage debut in 1947 in a Massachusetts summer production of Harold J. Kennedys comedy A Goose for the Gander starring Gloria Swanson. She spent the next three years in about 200 stock productions, she told TV Guide, while struggling to gain a foothold in off-Broadway revues and nightclub dates in Manhattan. I’m not quirky enough for small, intimate clubs, she told the New York Herald Tribune, and I’m too brainy for big clubs. Her marriage to Lee Karsian, a theater agent and manager, ended in divorce. Their son, Sean, died in 2009. In addition to his daughter Kerry, survivors include another daughter, Tara Karsian. In film, Mrs. Carroll had a supporting role in Doris’ comedy Day With Six You Get Eggroll (1968) and was the voice of Granny in the English dub of Hayao Miyazakis’ animated feature My Neighbor Totoro ( 1988). She also reprized the role of Ursula in the Little Mermaid sequels, spinoffs, and rides.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/obituaries/2022/08/01/pat-carroll-actress-ursula-dies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos