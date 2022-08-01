Entertainment
Robert Lowell: Memoirs, edited by Steven Gould Axelrod and Grzegorz Kosc review | Autobiography and memory
In an exceptionally gifted generation of American poets, Robert Lowell was number one in his lifetime. That was the critical consensus at least after the death of Robert Frost in 1963 left space at the head of the table. Since Lowell’s own death in 1977, however, his reputation has declined, while others in his circle, particularly his friend Elizabeth Bishop preceded him.
Born into one of America’s greatest families, Lowell was a difficult figure. His early works were all hellish and bombastic, relying on Milton and his zealous Catholicism. This won him accolades, but the sulfur fervor was accompanied by what we would now call bipolar disorder, resulting in bouts of enthusiasm; ephemeral loves, hospitalizations and mind-numbing regrets.
In 1954, shortly after his mother’s death, Lowell underwent psychotherapy at the Payne Whitney Clinic in New York and began writing an autobiographical freak, reflecting on his childhood, boosted by therapy which saw him see again his formative years. He hoped this might be his way out of writers block as a lapsed Catholic he didn’t want to continue with the old rhetoric and would lead to a less edgy existence. In a poignant excerpt, he lays out here what he hoped to gain: What I ask is that these extremes be healed, or at least moderated. I want to live the life I married, teaching, writing.
The project led to a great artistic leap, but not in the way he had intended the monster to become material for poetry, and in 1957 he completed the drafts of 11 poems which formed the basis of life studies (1959), his influential shift to confessional writing. Memoirs publishes, for the most part for the first time, the prose that Lowell composed mainly in two periods between 1954 and 1957 and allows the reader to see it not only as an origin story for the poems, but as a graceful and majestic work fully fledged. Lowell was influenced by Flaubert, his ironic or amusing images and details, and was in possession of invaluable sources.
Elizabeth Bishop, writing to Lowell after reading the life studies poems, ironically noted: I’m green with envy… I feel like I could write in so much detail about my Uncle Artie, say, but what would be the meaning? Unlike Uncle Bishop, the Lowells family were historical public figures. In one of many funeral articles about writers, Lowell writes: Wasn’t I a young man doomed to play with poetry and end up president of Harvard or ambassador to England? I overcame these pitfalls. I overcame my hereditary disadvantages.
The family portraits, rich in stabbing detail, deepen our understanding of Lowell’s childhood and his attempts to recover in the balanced hospital fish tank. His reminiscences fill figures known to readers of his work, who, from life studies leave, became a small scale Prelude; like Wordsworth’s epic, Lowell has made his great subject his life. As in the poems, he can be dismissive of his father, the ever-smiling Robbie, a former sailor who treated himself with the caution and uncertainty of one who has forgotten a name. On the other hand, Lowell’s mother, Charlotte, is imposing, dominant, almost mythical: Mother, her strong, unprotected chin seemed to me like the young Alexander. Also seen in color is Lowell’s grandfather, Arthur Winslow, the true patriarch of the clans, in a deepening of Memoirs Oedipal connotations. He presided like Lear at the head of the table, we learn, his presence haunting and unbalancing the family.
There’s also something Oedipal about Lowell’s tributes to other writers, including mentors such as Robert Penn Warren and John Crowe Ransom (the intellectual father I would have chosen). Then there are his thoughts on former students Anne Sexton and Sylvia Plath. Plath’s last poems, writes Lowell, have the wild energy of a horse shedding its trappings, but the price of their terrible courage was too great, the finality of playing Russian roulette with a full cylinder.
He is quick to downplay the morbid glamor that clung to his generation: the life of the ant is more about the ant than the health of its anthill. Lowell wrote this prose, as he wrote more widely, to provide himself with a kind of huge gauze bandage for my injured nerves. Giving a lecture in 1976, he remarked, as an aside, that memory is great and as he says here: From year to year, memories of the past change almost more than the present.
Writing was a life raft. Through this he found a way to lower the temperature of his poems and fix, in lasting images, what his biographer Ian Hamilton called subdued emotions, shaping memory into art.
Declan Ryan’s debut collection of poetry, Crisis Actor, will be published by Faber next year
