Entertainment
Is Goofy a dog or a cow? What the official voice actor says.
- Bill Farmer, Goofy’s voice actor, says he’s part of the canine family, but not necessarily a dog.
- Dingo first appeared in May 1932, but acquired his name in 1939.
Disney created dozens of recognizable characters since his creation in 1923including princesses like Cinderella or Jasmine, as well as others like Mickey Mouse and Lightning McQueen.
While most of these characters are evident in the animal or object they represent, Goofy can be difficult to decipher. Some believe it to be a cow, specifically an Aberdeen Anguscow, due to its relationship to Clarabelle Cow in Clubhouse Mickey Mouse. Others consider him a dog, closer to Pluto.
With that in mind, what exactly is Goofy?
Is Goofy a dog or a cow?
Bill Farmer, voice actor for Goofys since 1987, told Yahoo that Goofy is not a dog. Pluto, Farmer explained, is a dog. Dingo, on the other hand, seems to belong to the canine family without being explicitly labeled as a dog. Farmer says Canis Goofus is the Latin term for Dingo, which means Dingo isn’t just a dog or a cow. It’s just Goofy.
The acclaimed voice actor stars in Disneys It’s a dog’s lifethe ongoing Disney+ show, launching in 2020, revolving around dogs across the United States and their important tasks. IMDb says the show also educates audiences about pet care and the responsibilities that come with it.
When was Goofy’s first appearance?
Goofy first appeared in May 1932 in the animated short Mickeys Revue where he plays a minor role in the audience, says DisneyParks Blog. He appeared in a newspaper comic as Dippy Dawg, but the 1939 film “Goofy & Wilbur“ officially gave the character his signature name.
Since then, Goofy has appeared in releases such as 1995’s A wacky movie2000s An extremely hilarious film and the children’s show, Clubhouse Mickey Mouse. “How to stay home“as of 2021, Goofy teaches the public how to complete important tasks around the home while managing life in the COVID-19 pandemic.
