The casting director wants to elevate the art of acting for video games

I was curious to talk to a respected video game casting director about her new book and what those who want to play in the medium need to know.

But first, she asked me to stab someone.

I was at Hollywoods Jim Henson Studios with actor Anjali Bhimani from the Apex Legends video game and Disney+ Ms. Marvel series and outfitted in a form-fitting motion capture costume. Bhimani was to be my victim, and she had some advice for a beginner. Not for the fake stab there I was on my own, but to prepare for a video game motion capture session.

I wish I had known how to wear something nice and tight when I came on set. Because these, Bhimani says of the mocap (short for motion capture) wear, as you can see are very form fitting. But you don’t want to wear them with nothing underneath. So I now wear leggings and a tank top underneath so, you know, there’s no chafing or whatever.

Welcome to video game acting in 2022.

Times reporter Todd Martens participates in a motion capture demonstration at Jim Henson Studios with House of Moves. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

The team at animation and motion capture studio House of Moves gave me a crash course in motion capture gaming, often used in major video games to depict realistic human movement. I had to play a dagger hitchhiker, tasked with walking with a scary sag. After 20 minutes of light stretching to capture my basic movements, we were running or rather slouching. While we weren’t doing an actual game and I’m not a professional actor, I tried to curb my desire to overact, thinking I needed big, explosive moves for the animators to play with.

Bhimani patiently reminded me that we were surrounded by cameras, all capturing my subtle movements. These guys? Bhimani said pointing at the cameras around us, all these guys are going to catch us.

Then I struggled with what to say or not say, knowing that voice would be added later. But Bhimani again said it was bad instinct and to act as if the voice wasn’t captured, which gives actors the freedom to aurally dictate their moves when they’re not in sight. direct.

I, a writer, is expected not to be ready to play in a video game. But casting director Julia Bianco Schoeffling has seen too many pros fail to approach the video game medium with adequate preparation. It’s one of the reasons she wrote a book, The Art and Business of Acting for Video Games, which mixes first-hand stories with practical advice. It opens with an unnamed famous actor who balked at taking off a baseball cap in an engineering booth (they compromised by flipping the cap). Throughout the book, she touches on topics like union and non-union jobs, nondisclosure agreements, and old-school acting tips for the motion capture stage.

A few quick notes: be prepared to play, as motion capture steps can be fruitless. But also play video games before playing them. And discover the history of the medium.

Schoeffling is the right person to write about gaming, say those who have worked with her. Schoeffling is also the co-founder of the Halp Network, which connects clients with on-screen and off-screen talent. Her breadth of knowledge in the video game casting industry is absolutely insane, says casting director Ashley Nguyen DeWitt, and the fact that she wrote this book is really just a gift to anyone who wants to get involved. in gaming, business and the art itself.

Journalist Todd Martens wears a motion capture outfit for a behind-the-scenes look at how video games are made. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Schoeffling feels it’s still a part of the industry that gets overlooked.

I say that 2 out of 5 people I cast for video games will say: Oh, they have actors for video games? Maybe even 50% of the time. Schoeffling says of a medium that she always feels misunderstood in relation to film and television.

One of the main reasons I wrote my book was to connect everyone to the gaming industry, and to make it more accessible and easier for people to understand. The games are a bit of a mix, and there really isn’t a standard. For actors, there’s never been a guide to what to expect, from auditions to presenting on set.

Schoeffling has worked in the video game industry since 2003, starting as a receptionist at Treyarch, a studio now known for its work on the Call of Duty franchise, with its cast occupying much of the last decade. But Schoeffling saw a complete evolution, noting that in the early to mid-2000s, dialogue was a low priority. I basically had to manage excel sheets, get into session, prepare scripts, make sure the actors were there, make sure all the elements were recorded, edit them and bring them into the game. It was a huge curveball. ‘learning.

It’s a far cry today, when the annual Game Awards have a category for best performance. Among Schoefflings credits are some of the most acclaimed games for acting work in video games, including major franchises such as Call of Duty and The Last of Us, among many others. Today, it’s a celebrated art, and older games, such as the original The Last of Us, are being remastered to, in part, better reflect the actors’ work.

Times reporter Todd Martens, left, takes part in a House of Moves motion capture demo with actor Anjali Bhimani. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Schoeffling’s book goes back to the roots of industry voice acting, detailing the first examples of in-game voice acting in 1982, Schoeffling writes, when games experimented with plug-in peripheries such as Intellivoice. It also touches on other important milestones, such as 1992’s Mortal Kombat introducing character-specific phrases and the birth of video game stardom in Mario voice actor Charles Martinet. But throughout, Schoeffling, as well as those she interviews, makes the case for the power and importance of video game performance.

I think video games are one of the only performance mediums…where your audience can be directly impacted by your performance, actor Noshir Dalal explains in the book. Your performance can literally change the choices a player makes in-game.

Julia Bianco Schoeffling is passionate about the performance of video games. Schoeffling wrote the book The Art and Business of Acting for Video Games. (Michael Garcia)

Adds Bhimani in the middle of our mocap session: It’s a really new language, and I love it because I really think it’s an amalgamation of film actors, theater actors and voice overs, all combined into one. It’s a really fun technological advancement. I think it’s fun to combine all these disciplines into one.

Schoeffling self-published the book and cites Jenna Fischers The Actors Life: A Survival Guide as inspiration, noting that she appreciated Fischers’ candor in practical advice. To this end, Schoeffling will accompany a young actor in the recording of a voice demo, but will also encourage him to sleep well at night. Schoefflings’ book will decode the language of hearing and also tell you to avoid alcohol and cigarettes (these things influence your voice). And she encourages actors to hone their skills on important industry and cultural issues like portrayal.

In our mocap demo with Bhimani, for example, the latter played a gender-swapping role. It was easy to see how tempting it would be to go with whoever, regardless of race, gender, or age, in what would end up being an animated setting. Yet it is one of Schoefflings’ fundamental passions to avoid such trappings of representation.

Schoeffling briefly argues that the video game space was slow when it comes to proper representation, then writes about his own experience helping launch Tell Me Why, which made history by having the first playable transgender character in a game. Now more than ever, Schoeffling writes in the book, it’s our responsibility as creators and actors to ask ourselves who to tell the stories to.

I think it’s really important for actors to play a role in this, says Schoeffling, noting that the book directs actors and the industry to a number of diversity resources, including Queer Vox, an academy of voice actor training dedicated to working with LGTBQ actors. You don’t have to be an arms dealer to play one, but if the role calls for someone South Asian, and you’re not South Asian, is that your story to tell? If the role calls for a queer person, and you’re not queer, is that your story to tell? This part was really difficult. I wanted to make sure everyone read things and did things, but I didn’t need to educate people about racism.

Schoeffling touches on some issues he can’t answer, such as noting that a good number of video game roles still tend to be non-union, which depending on the cast’s portrayal, can present a challenge. But Schoeffling presents options and tries to present pros and cons. Ultimately, Schoefflings’ book is one of reaching out, wanting to steer those who don’t have much knowledge of video games into the medium. She says she may still struggle to get an A-list actor to take a game seriously if it’s not a big payday, and she hopes one day actors will consider a small game. the same way they would see an independent film that will increase their global cache.

I’m thrilled that people see the opportunity in games, says Schoeffling. I’ve always been optimistic about games. Just the idea of ​​media convergence and how games are best positioned to take the industry by storm and lead entertainment. We understand this technology, we understand the nuances, and we understand the rabid fan bases.

Enraged fanbases? This is a subject that should be saved for another book.