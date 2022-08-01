Kannada actor Chandan Kumar attacked on Shrimati Srinivas Telugu serials; The video goes viral





Actor Chandana Kumar is known for performing in the Kannada and Telugu television industry. The actor was filming for his Telugu series Shrimati Srinivas in Hyderabad and was attacked by his crew. Chandan was slapped and assaulted by his crew members on the show. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is going viral. Apparently Chandan said something to the cameraman first and he attacked and slapped him. It is said that the technicians turned against Chandan for this reason. Even after Chandan apologized, no one was relieved. Chandan reacted to the video of the attack, which has now gone viral on social media and said, “It’s a minor incident.” Before this incident happened, I was a little tense. Because my mother had a heart problem. I admitted her to a hospital in Bangalore. At that time, I came to Hyderabad for filming. But there was no real shooting here. The headache was different. So, I fell asleep after telling people on set. The assistant director is a bit shy. Karita came every ten minutes. I kept saying ‘come on…’ but he said out loud, ‘Five minutes or 30 minutes…’ I heard that…’ I just pushed him a bit and he told the director I hit him.” The video shows everyone on set gathered around Chandan as he tried to stay calm. He is also seen suddenly being attacked by someone from the team and also apologizing. Someone from the crew is also heard saying “you think you’re a big star or what”. Also read: National Film Awards: Judges are Bollywood fans, says filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan as he slams them

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/south/kannada-actor-chandan-kumar-attacked-shrimati-srinivas-telugu-serial-sets-video-goes-viral-1170208 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos