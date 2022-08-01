Local artist Terry Ray chosen to direct The Actor’s Lab: Palm Springs

Terry Ray learned most of what he knows about acting from Tony award-winning performer Charles Nelson Reilly and not just by watching him on stage

Reilly was best known for his Broadway roles and numerous appearances on game shows, but outside of the public eye he shared his talent with a small circle of college students.

“As an acting teacher, he was very sought after and private,” said Ray, a Palm Springs-based actor. “So one day I thought, ‘I want to study with Charles Nelson Reilly, and I don’t know how to do that because he doesn’t advertise.’ And the next day I met a person who was like, ‘Well, I’m saving students for Charles Nelson Reilly.'”

For Ray, it was fate. Reilly taught her that the class should be fun, it was a place to learn and create, but also to laugh. Ray hopes to bring the same energy to his new gig as the sole instructor for The Actor’s Lab: Palm Springs.

‘The perfect fit’

Ray has been an actor for most of his life. He first honed his talents as a theater student at the University of Cincinnati & Conservatory, and upon graduation became an intern at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, Tennessee. It then performed in several regional theaters before landing in Los Angeles.

He is best known locally as the creator of “Electricity,” the record-breaking play about the decades-long relationship between two gay men, which ran for four years in Palm Springs. , and the production team is now gearing up for an Off-Broadway release.

JD Lewis, the founder of the famous acting school The Actor’s Lab, followed Ray’s career closely. He was impressed with Ray’s accomplishments as a writer and actor, so he knew who to call to open a Palm Springs branch of his theater studio.

“I’ve known Terry Rays’ work for years,” Lewis told the Desert Sun. “He was a perfect fit for Palm Springs. He’s a working actor, he trained with me, and his energy is incredibly empowering, kind, knowledgeable, professional, and incredibly talented and funny.”

Lewis said he was “absolutely thrilled” to have Ray lead the new studio, which he chose to open in Palm Springs because he’s seen many actors move to the area.

“In all these years in Palm Springs, I’ve seen it blossom into an incredible hub for artists,” Lewis said. “Much of the auditions in the industry are now recorded over the internet. Actors no longer have to live in Los Angeles to pursue a professional career.”

His goal is to make the Palm Springs studio a mainstay in the desert arts community, and he plans to do so by providing professional training not only in performance, but also in the business side of the entertainment industry.

The Actor’s Lab method

Lewis founded The Actor’s Lab in 1990. His first class was in Los Angeles, but since then he has opened studios in Santa Barbara, Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina and, since August 1, in Palm Springs.

The Lewis method includes four key elements: scene study, cold reading, improvisation and business study. Students learn everything from how to analyze a script to how to read cue cards, all in the hope that they will be prepared for any project they may pursue.

“Each actor, in addition to coming to class each week…is put on a business plan that includes organizing anticipation and resumes, getting a reel of their work, targeting agents and casting directors, networking, creating original projects and more,” Lewis said.

As the course website states, the goal is for students to develop their instincts, think quickly, and master the most dynamic approach to any audition. Ray noted that this applies to everyone, both seasoned actors and those interested in trying out community theater.

“It’s really for people of all skill levels,” Ray said. “But if you are a professional, this is also for you.”

Although this is Ray’s first time teaching in an official capacity, he has appeared in approximately 170 film, television and theater productions, and is confident he can point his students in the right direction.

“The most important thing is to be real, to be honest,” he said. “And to make every scene feel like it’s happening for real…so you have to do your homework, you have to know all the things in the scene. You have to be able to relate to it.”

Filling a Hole in the Coachella Valley

The new Palm Springs class takes place every Monday evening, and Ray said he hopes to make it his students’ favorite day of the week.

Classes, which begin August 1, are held at the Neuro-VitalityCenter near Palm Springs International Airport. A medical clinic might seem like a strange place for an acting class, but Ray said the building is big, has ample parking, and closes at 3 p.m. every day, so other groups have started using it. for open mic nights.

Ray’s friend manages the building, so when he said the space was easily accessible and includes a small stage, piano and microphones, Ray was sold.

“We needed a space where you can feel creative,” he said. “I wouldn’t want big windows where people can look at you and feel awkward. And so (we just wanted) something that feels like you’re playing.”

Registration for the course is underway and Ray was pleased to find that less than two weeks before the start, he only knew a few of the people who had signed up. He looks forward to using the course not only as an opportunity to nurture his students’ love of acting, but also to get to know the local performing arts community of which he has only been a part for a few years.

The class, Ray added, is not for students with a casual interest in acting. Even if they don’t want to make a career out of it, his students have to be prepared for an intensive three-hour session each week, as well as scattered rehearsals between classes.

That’s why anyone interested in taking the limited 20-person course should email Lewis at [email protected] before officially registering. Lewis then schedules a Zoom call with all potential students, Ray said, to make sure they understand the commitment they’re about to make.

Ray added that he was thrilled to foster a dedicated learning environment hard to find in Palm Springs’ otherwise robust arts community.

“We really don’t have anything like that,” he said. “It’s like you want to take acting classes in Palm Springs, where are you going?”

When asked what advice he would give to students who are ready to commit, Ray kept it simple.

“Don’t be afraid,” he said. “It’s going to be a good time. And there’s no failing in this course. There’s just learning.”

