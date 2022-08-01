Entertainment
California can free actors from exclusivity deals
TV stations have long known the value of exclusive contracts for their stars. Networks that invest millions in the development and promotion of a show don’t want to see the lead actor appear in another series on a rival network.
But in the age of streaming, these exclusivity deals have become a major concern for actors. TV seasons have far fewer episodes than a decade ago, and there are often longer breaks between seasons. Thus, actors often find themselves forced out of work for long periods of time while waiting to find out if their show has been picked up for another season.
The State of California is considering a bill that would end this arrangement. The bill, AB 437, would ban exclusive deals for actors. If that passes, the “Stranger Things” stars could appear on “Euphoria,” as long as production schedules don’t overlap.
“As long as there’s no conflict, there really shouldn’t be this kind of restriction,” said Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, the bill’s author. “Artists should be able to work rather than put power with the studios.”
The bill is being pushed by SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, which has long argued that exclusive deals have become obsolete.
“We’ve just had longer and longer periods where people are detained, not working for their original employers and not being allowed to do anything else,” Jeffrey P. Bennett said. , the union’s general counsel. “We said, ‘Look, you have to at least be able to let people go to work when you’re not working them. “”
But the studios are pushing back, warning that the law could make it difficult to schedule a second season of a show because the actors will be shooting other stuff.
“Without the ability to secure cast availability, future seasons of a television series could be in jeopardy, jeopardizing the jobs of hundreds of talented and skilled people who work behind the camera,” said Melissa Patack, the most leading industry lobbyist in Sacramento, during a state Senate hearing in June.
Dulé Hill, the actor who appeared in “The West Wing” and “The Wonder Years,” testified in favor of the bill at the same hearing. He said his wife, Jazmyn Simon, finished a streaming series in December 2018 and had to be out of work for two years before filming for the show’s second season began in January 2021.
“It doesn’t make sense,” Hill said. “Fans today follow performers, not productions. If I’m a superhero on one platform and a surgeon on another, that just increases the ratings… It doesn’t harm anyone or any production.
The syndicate argued that with so many platforms available — not just three or four networks — studios don’t really need exclusivity anymore.
“We don’t buy that argument at all anymore,” Bennett said. “That’s not how the world works anymore.”
The Motion Picture Association argued that actors can generally obtain permission to perform in films, commercials, theater, and do voice-over work during their periods of exclusivity. She said the restriction only applies to work on a series. But SAG-AFTRA says that’s not true, permission is denied on all sorts of projects and many actors don’t even bother to ask because they know they will be denied.
The studios also argue that exclusivity periods are collectively bargained, and therefore lawmakers shouldn’t interfere — and in fact can’t under federal labor law.
The bill will go to the Senate Appropriations Committee on August 8, and if passed, it will go to the Senate. The Assembly must also approve the bill before the end of the legislative session at the end of the month.
