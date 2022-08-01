‘Andor’ Trailer Explores the Origins of Familiar ‘Star Wars’ Heroes | Entertainment

Diego Luna returns to “Star Wars” universe in “Andor”, a prequel to “Rogue One” which was itself a prequel to “Episode IV: A New Hope”. At this point in the series, however, rebellion is only a glint in young Cassian Andor’s eye.
The new trailer reveals a little more about Andor’s evolution from ordinary thief to galactic martyr and teases what viewers can expect from cast members Stellan Skarsgrd, “Morbius” star Adria Arjona and Forest Whitaker reprising his role as extremist Saw Gerrera.
When we find Andor again in the trailer, he’s infiltrated the Empire (although it looks like the Empire invaded his home planet first), even wearing a drab gray Imperial uniform.
“To steal the Empire, you walk in like you belong,” Andor says in the trailer. “They can’t imagine someone like me would ever walk into their house.”
A masked Skarsgrd appears and encourages Andor to “give it your all to do something real” – bring down the Empire, perhaps? Whitaker, whose Gerrera has yet to be driven completely mad by the loss and that slimy, mind-blowing monster Bor Gulletseems ready for war.
There are the required spawns of stormtroopers, TIE fighters, and other menacing symbols of the Empire. We meet a ruthless Empire officer played by Denise Gough, watch the unknown character of Fiona Shaw shed a tear, and glimpse the lavish life of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), who viewers know will go on to lead a revolution.
Appearing on “Good Morning America” to introduce the new trailer, Luna Told hosts that his character begins his journey as an “ordinary guy” thrown into extraordinary circumstances, something viewers can relate to.
“This is the beginning of the origins of a revolution,” Luna said Monday. “It reminds us of what we are capable of – what we are all capable of.”
The first three episodes of “Andor” begin streaming Sept. 21 — several weeks later than originally scheduled — on Disney+.
