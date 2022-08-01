Why The Prey Actor Is About To Become Huge

Medium Amber Dogs is best known for her roles in the visually stunning series Legion and the CW show Roswell, New Mexico. Although, for an actress only in her mid-twenties, she has had plenty of experience, dating back to 2001; her first speaking role was at the impressive age of nine. It’s no surprise that this is the career path she’s taken as she comes from a family in the industry as her father, David Midthunder is also an actor, while her mother, Angelique, runs a casting company in Santa Fe.

Midthunder may have started playing at a young age, but the biggest moment of his career is yet to come. She should play the main role in Preythe next episode of Predator franchise and will soon star in the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series. There’s no doubt that these huge roles will change the life of Midthunder, who has already earned universal acclaim, and could easily give her the big break she deserves.

Amber Midthunder is no stranger to the screen

One of Midthunder’s first well-known roles has to be in the FX Marvel series, Legionwhich takes place in an alternate timeline to the x-men film series. Midthunder played the mutant Kerry Loudermilk, who lives in the body of a scientist; the two can swap identities, and she’s the fierce warrior that scientific genius can unleash. It’s a compelling performance with some interesting notions about gender identity and the trans experience, and was certainly the start of an incredible career for Midthunder, as all three seasons have been critically acclaimed for their unique approach. of the superhero genre and were rated 90% on Rotten Tomates.

Related: Exclusive: Steve Pink Discusses The Wheel & Amber MidthunderShe is also credited for starring as Tantoo opposite the brilliant Liam Neeson in the 2021 Netflix action thriller The ice road. This role gave Midthunder a chance to move into the action genre and a more traditional trajectory, and Neeson even praised Midthundersaying she has “fantastic talent”.

Midthunder also portrayed Rosa in the sci-fi drama series Roswell New Mexico, which just aired its fourth and final season. Midthunder’s character in Roswell New Mexico is complicated and vulnerable, and she does a fantastic job of portraying that. Also, more recently and her most up-to-date role is the main character of an indie drama, Wheel, which she also impressively produced. It follows the couple Albee and Walker, who plan to divorce. While Albee wants out, Walker wants to make things right and will do whatever it takes. They decide a weekend in the mountains might work as they use brutal honesty to try to save their relationship.

Midthunder’s career is about to take off with Prey

While the Legion the star’s career to date has been nothing short of extraordinary, starring in the upcoming film and the prequel to Predator, Prey just might throw her straight into the stardom stratosphere. The Predator The film franchise, starting in 1987, was so successful that it led to various comics and novels, and even video games like Predator: Concrete Jungle (2005) and Predator: hunting grounds (2020). So, it’s fair to say that landing this role means she’s on the verge of becoming huge. But, as talented as Midthunder is, why her? Director Dan Trachtenberg explained why he thought Midthunder was the perfect fit:

The second I met her, I knew it would definitely be her. And she’s just good at saying so much with so little. This movie doesn’t have a lot of dialogue. It is mostly told through action. And in one of the auditions we had, there was like a physical obstacle course component. And she really wasn’t like crawling and jumping on mats and whatever. She was telling a story while she was doing these physical feats and that’s – this movie needed that. Many stories are told inside sets and just through physical action. … I think watching her for the first time, seeing her behavior and hearing her speak, you immediately connect with what she’s going through. And that can’t be done by everyone.

Related: Prey Will Be The First Movie With A Comanche Dub

With the release date fast approaching, film critics are already sharing their opinions on the casting choice for Prey, agreeing that Midthunder particularly shines in this film. They even have taken to Twitter say that Prey is the best Predator entry again and that Midthunder has the screen, offering everything one expects from a Predator film.

It has also been said that Midthunder’s talent is needed more often on screens and she should have more lead roles. Her role as Naru is said to be even more meaningful to Midhthunder herself, the producer and majority of the cast are actually Native Americans as well; they even said they wanted to bring an authentic image to this film. Let’s just say that Midthunder may have had an amazing start to her acting career, but her big break is about to begin. Midthunder hits our screens in Prey August 5.



