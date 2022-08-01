Who is Vecna’s Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower currently dating?

Although it seems impossible to imagine Vecna ​​from stranger things 4 dating, Jamie Campbell Bower is another story. The British actor made his stranger things debut as Henry Creel/Vecna ​​in season four. He and Joseph Quinn achieved worldwide fame through their on-screen personas. But fans want to know every detail about Jamie Campbell Bower, even who he is currently dating.

Jamie Campbell Bower is dating a creative agent

Red carpets are infamous for actors and celebrities who go public with their relationship status. According SheBower made her romantic status and current relationship official at the premiere of stranger things 4. Fans should hold back their tears as Bower is officially off the market and dating creative agent Jess Moloney.

The couple have been together for a while, according to Page 6. Bower and Maloney have been dating for over a year and seem more than comfortable. The couple were spotted on a beach in Malinu, enjoying the sun, waves and a heavy PDA.

Photos of the couple show they’re not afraid of affection and share a few kisses and cuddles on the beach. While Vecna ​​might not get the ladies for apparent reasons, Bower has no problem in that department.

Who is the actor’s current girlfriend, Jess Maloney?

Like most celebrity couples, Bower and Maloney kept their relationship private. After all, they only recently went public with their relationship after more than a year. Maloney has his own fame to his name. His instagram@jmoloney1, shows his work with several magazines, celebrities and more as a creative agent.

Her profile says she’s the founder of Ice Studios and has worked with Kim Kardashian for her cover with Allure Magazine, Zoe Kravitz for Saint Laurent, Naomi Campbell for SELF-PORTRAIT, and more. She also worked with Doja Cat, who recently went viral due to a debacle with Foreign Things actor Noah Schnapp.

On her Instagram, Maloney only has one photo of her and Bower. The couple look chic in all-black outfits while traveling to Morocco for Saint Laurent. Maloney’s Instagram has over 22,000 followers and is the same age as Bower at 33.

