Connect with us

Entertainment

Who is Vecna’s Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower currently dating?

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

 


Although it seems impossible to imagine Vecna ​​from stranger things 4 dating, Jamie Campbell Bower is another story. The British actor made his stranger things debut as Henry Creel/Vecna ​​in season four. He and Joseph Quinn achieved worldwide fame through their on-screen personas. But fans want to know every detail about Jamie Campbell Bower, even who he is currently dating.

Jamie Campbell Bower is dating a creative agent

Red carpets are infamous for actors and celebrities who go public with their relationship status. According SheBower made her romantic status and current relationship official at the premiere of stranger things 4. Fans should hold back their tears as Bower is officially off the market and dating creative agent Jess Moloney.