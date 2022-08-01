‘The Flash’ TV Show Ends With Shorter Season 9 On The CW – The Hollywood Reporter





It’s official: the flashThe upcoming ninth season will be the last. The CW announced on Monday that its DC Comics superhero drama directed by Grant Gustin of Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti Productions will end with a 13-episode finale series. The conclusion to one of the network’s most-watched shows will air in 2023 as part of its midseason slate. Production on the final season will begin next month. “Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting grid for his final race,” executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement Monday. “So many incredible people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So as we prepare to honor the series’ incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to thank our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who have helped make the flash an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world. news that the flash coming to an end has been widely speculated since before the ninth season was officially announced as part of The CW’s first renewals in March. The series was set to end with season eight, but the network and studio were able to convince Gustin and his co-stars, including Candice Patton, to make new deals. This paved the way for a ninth season and Wallace and company reworked the ending of last season, which was originally scripted as a final season, as rumors of the show’s conclusion had been circulating for much of the season. past year. Season eight ended its run as one of The CW’s most-watched shows of the latest 2021-22 airing cycle, averaging over 1 million viewers and ranking among its most streamed series on TV. digital platforms. the flash was among The CW’s first ventures into DC Comics properties under executive producer Berlanti. The shared universe helped redefine The CW and attract male viewers to what had previously been a female-leaning network. Remaining DC properties set to join the flash on The CW’s 2022-23 schedule include Superman and Lois (season three) and rookie Gotham Knights. The latter will join the flash in 2023. With the official final scheduled for the flashthe series joins another drama produced by Warner Bros. Riverdale as a series ending in the 2022-23 season. The conclusion of both shows comes amid the reduced volume of scripted originals from The CW as the younger network goes on sale, with station group Nexstar close to a deal to buy it from owners Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios. After canceling more shows than it renewed/ordered for the first time in over a decade, The CW’s scripted slate also includes all american and its consequences, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, Walker and recruits Gotham Knights, Walker: Independence and Supernatural prequel The Winchesters.

