Inside Reba McEntire’s sweet relationship with boyfriend Rex Linn

country icon Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, recently celebrated two years together. The beloved superstar has found love again, and fans couldn’t be happier for her as she continues to share snippets of their sweet relationship.

With in-person dates off the table in March 2020 due to the pandemic, the superstar couple began a routine of early morning phone calls and video chats they called “coffee camp.” These socially distant dates continue today.

“We haven’t missed a morning,” McEntire said (as quoted by taste of country). “I don’t care if I do hello america while I’m in Nashville, so I have to get up at, like, 5, and he’s here in LA, so it’s 3 [AM]. We haven’t missed a morning.”

A country star in love

In a November 2020 interview with Hello America, McEntire said her current relationship is making her feel like a “giddy teenager” again and even impacting the types of songs she sings.

“I’m in love, so it really inspires me to find love songs, to find happy songs,” McEntire said. “I’ve always been the queen of waltzes, the queen of sad songs, because I gravitate around those kinds of songs.”

McEntire revealed his relationship status in 2020 in a dating-themed episode of his Spotify podcast Live and Learn with Reba McEntire (which recently returned for its second season). She made her newfound love official on Instagram on October 19, 2020 by sharing a cute photo with her “sugar tot” for the first time (he calls her “tater tot”). Could these two be cuter?

Meet Reba’s Boyfriend Rex Linn

Linn was born in Texas and raised in Oklahoma City. He and McEntire therefore have in common the great state of Oklahoma since it is also there that she grew up! Before becoming an actor, he graduated from Oklahoma State University. Another thing the couple have in common is acting, as McEntire has notably starred in his own sitcoms and made various appearances in TV shows and movies over the years. Notable acting roles for Linn include appearances on television shows You better call Saul, Nashville and The Big Bang Theory spin off Young Sheldon. He also appears in Hollywood films such as Wyatt Earp, thriller and by Kevin Costner The postman.

For many fans, he will always be Sgt. Frank Tripp from the long-running CBS television series, Expert: Miami.

McEntire told the podcast co-host Melissa Peterman during the big reveal that she first went on a date with fellow Oklahoman in January. “And then in February, it was the COVID pandemic, and we were talking, texting, FaceTime,” adds McEntire. “And it’s a really good way to get to know people.”

Now they’re “living the dream” (Linn’s t-shirt says so) together, with Linn sharing the same photo with the best caption: “Angel on floor (and on cooler).”

From the sound of things, McEntire and Linn bonded over country music and popular TV shows in a way that made their pandemic experiences a lot less lonely. A lot of relationships didn’t survive the pandemic, so the fact that these two were able to not only start a new relationship, but thrive, shows that they have truly found something special.

“It’s nice to have someone to talk to, to laugh with, to talk about what’s going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very committed to my music. I’m very committed to his career,” the Country Music Hall of Fame member continued. “It’s great to be able to talk to someone who I find very interesting, very funny, very intelligent and also interested in me.”

The two have shared adorable social media posts over the past two years. For example, on Jan. 5, 2021, Linn posted photos from the couple’s first movie date, which was a private screening at an AMC theater. He also used photos of McEntire and a cardinal as an excuse to say he saw two beautiful redheads on a trip to the creek.

Things got weirder in May when Peterman shared a photo of herself in a bird costume, chatting with Linn and McEntire while the pair held hands.

Things are going so well, McEntire admitted in an October 2021 interview with in addition this marriage is discussed (and laughed) with Linn.

“We talked about it and laughed about it,” McEntire said. “We were like, ‘Man, if we ever had a ceremony, we’d have to have 2, 4, 6 and 8 because we have so many friends and acquaintances and family.'”

The lovebirds would have crossed paths at least twice long before the pandemic. McEntire co-starred on Young Sheldon not too long ago, and Linn hosted the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s 59th Annual Western Heritage Awards (held at OKC in April 2019). During the ceremony, McEntire’s rodeo father, Clark, was inducted into the Hall of Great Westerners, and singer Michael Martin Murphey won a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Even further, the two would have been on the set of Kenny Rogers‘telefilm The return of the player: the chance of the draw. This was when McEntire was married to her second husband, then manager Narvel Blackstock (Kelly Clarkson’s former stepfather).

A couple on the red carpet

The Grammy-winning country singer and Rex Linn are red carpet regulars, starting with the 2020 CMA Awards. Most recently, they were each other’s date for the 2022 Oscars, broadcast by ABC. We can’t wait to see more of one of our favorite country couples!

