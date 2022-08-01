Alia Bhatt on “Darlings”, in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Gal Gadot

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt is having a roaring 2022.

“Gangubai Kathiawadi”, in which she played the lead role, had its world premiere as a Berlinale gala screening, was a box office success and was the No. 1 non-English film and #1 in 25 countries on Netflix worldwide. . “RRR”, in which she is one of the protagonists, is one of the biggest Indian hits of the year.

And now, “Darlings,” Bhatt’s producer debut through his Eternal Sunshine Productions, is set to make its worldwide debut on Netflix on August 5. The film, where Bhatt also stars as a victim of domestic violence who decides to take matters into her own hands, manages the feat of treating serious subject matter with a black comedy filter, without it being insensitive. . It is directed by first feature Jasmeet K. Reen and written by Reen, Parveez Sheikh (“Queen”) and Vijay Maurya (“Gully Boy”).

“As soon as you realize you’re walking a very thin line, it’s a very tight rope to be insensitive. We never sneer at the subject – and anything about domestic violence or domestic violence is not taken lightly,” Bhatt said. Variety. “It’s the very light and offbeat characters who think they have everything under control, but in reality they have nothing under control. That’s where the humor really comes in. It’s more like a comedy errors.

The cast also includes Shefali Shah (Netflix series “Delhi Crime”), Vijay Varma (BBC/Netflix series “A Suitable Boy”) and Roshan Mathew (Netflix film “Choked”).

The script came to Bhatt via Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and she “totally loved it”, she says. “Very rarely do you come across a script or a story that is so intimate, but at the same time has so many layers and has so much flavor. That’s what made me extremely excited to be a part of it. world, but I also felt that I could take the next step and I could also be a producer on the film, because it was just the right time to start this journey,” added Bhatt.

Red Chillies co-produced the film with Eternal Sunshine and Bhatt describes the experience as “fabulous” and that she found comforting in the very experienced company that was setting up the filming logistics. “They did it so seamlessly, and they let me know and let me know so I could focus on the acting, because I was on set and I had to be creative,” Bhatt says. “I’m extremely grateful and think it was such a simple and beautiful partnership.”

Bhatt has also completed her Hollywood debut “Heart of Stone,” a Skydance/Netflix production directed by Tom Harper (“The Aeronauts”), where she stars alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Plot details are under wraps, but she describes the experience as “incredible.”

“It was my first experience of a major English film in Hollywood and I had quite a task to do as I was shooting an action film for the first time,” says Bhatt. “But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers to manage. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something I’ll never forget because of the beauty and the quality with which I was treated. Bhatt says she was impressed with the safety precautions on set and that the team took good care of her, especially when she was homesick while filming in London.

“I had such a great time filming with Gal [Gadot], with Jamie Dornan and with my director Tom Harper. I think we’re onto something pretty cool with ‘Heart of Stone’ and I can’t wait for the world to see it,” Bhatt says.

Next up for Bhatt is Disney’s magnum opus “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor, which is due out September 9.

“We set out to do something that has never been done before. It’s India’s biggest film to date in terms of vision, scale, the world we’re trying to tap into – we’re really trying to open up a universe. The germ and the idea and the creation and everything – all credit goes to director Ayan Mukerji and we live up to his massive vision,” says Bhatt.

“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” due out next year, reunites Bhatt with Karan Johar who produced and directed her first lady debut “Student of the Year” (2012), and completes a song sequence . Bhatt describes the film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta, as “a lighthearted family film full of dancing songs and all the wonderful and fabulous and all the family emotions – the all packed in a sweet package.”

Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zara,” alongside fellow Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif, will debut next year, Bhatt said. There is a movie planned with “RRR” star NTR Jr. but Bhatt says nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Meanwhile, as a producer, Bhatt hopes to continue her relationship with Netflix, which she describes as “a partnership for life.” Content in development at Eternal Sunshine includes “exciting spectacle” and a “really lovely movie.”

“Right now it’s just sending the message to directors, young writers, if they want their content put together, they should come to me and we’ll make it happen,” Bhatt says.