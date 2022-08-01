Celebrity birthdays for the week of August 7-13:

August 7: Comedian Garrison Keillor turns 80. Actor John Glover (Smallville) is 78 years old. Actor David Rasche (Sledge Hammer!) is 78 years old. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 72 years old. Actor Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is 70 years old. Actor Wayne Knight (Seinfeld) is 67 years old. Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson is 64. Actor David Duchovny (Californication, The X-Files) is 62 years old. Actor Delane Matthews (Daves World) is 61 years old. Actor Harold Perrineau (Lost, Oz) is 59 years old. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 59 years old. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 57. Actor David Mann (Madea films) is 56 years old. Actor Sydney Penny (The Thorn Birds, All My Children) is 51. Actor Greg Serano is 50 years old. Actor Charlize Theron is 47 years old. Shinedown drummer Barry Kerch is 46 years old. Actor Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker, Smallville) is 43 years old.

August 8: Actor Nita Talbot turns 92. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 85 years old. Actor Connie Stevens is 84 years old. Country singer Phil Balsley of the Statler Brothers is 83. Actor Larry Wilcox (CHiPS) is 75 years old. 73. Drummer Anton Fig (Late Show With David Letterman) is 69. Actor Donny Most (Happy Days) is 69 years old. 10,000 Maniacs keyboardist Dennis Drew is 65. Actor turned investment banker Harry Crosby (Friday the 13th) is 64. News anchor Deborah Norville is 64. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 61 years old. Poison drummer Rikki Rockett is 61. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 60 years old. Creed singer Scott Stapp is 49 years old. Country singer Mark Wills is 49. Jimmy Eat World guitarist Tom Linton is 47. N Sync singer JC Chasez is 46 years old. 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey is 46 years old. Actor Tawny Cypress (Heroes) is 46 years old. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 45 years old. Actor Lindsay Sloane (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) is 45 years old. Actor Countess Vaughn (The Parkers, Moesha) is 44 years old. Actor Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) is 42 years old. Actor Meagan Good (Think Like A Man) is 41 years old. Portuguese guitarist Eric Howk. The man is 41 years old. Actor Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black) is 38 years old. Actor Ken Baumann (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) is 25 years old. Singer Shawn Mendes is 24 years old. Actor Bebe Wood (The Real ONeals) is 21 years old.

August 9: Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette turns 80. Comedian David Steinberg is 80 years old. Actor Sam Elliott is 78 years old. Singer Barbara Mason is 75 years old. Actress Melanie Griffith is 65. Actress Amanda Bearse (married… with children) is 64 years old. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 63 years old. Today, co-host Hoda Kotb turns 58. Actor Pat Petersen (Knots Landing) is 56 years old. Actor Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) is 54 years old. Actor Eric Bana (Star Trek, The Hulk) is 54 years old. correspondent Chris Cuomo is 52 years old. Actor Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) is 52 years old. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 52 years old. Rapper Mack 10 is 51 years old. The singer Juanes is 50 years old. Actor Liz Vassey (CSI, All My Children) is 50. Actor Kevin McKidd (Greys Anatomy) is 49. Actress Rhona Mitra (Nip/Tuck, Boston Legal) is 47. Actress Jessica Capshaw (Greys Anatomy, The Practice) is 46 years old. Actress Ashley Johnson (The Help) is 39. Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Twilight) is 37 years old.

August 10: Actor James Reynolds (Days of Our Lives) turns 76. Singer-flautist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 75. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 73 years old. Singer Patti Austin is 72 years old. Actress Rosanna Arquette is 63 years old. Antonio Banderas is 62 years old. INXS drummer Jon Farriss is 61 years old. Actor Chris Caldovino (Boardwalk Empire) is 59 years old. Singer Neneh Cherry is 58 years old. Guy singer Aaron Hall is 58 years old. Five Star singer Lorraine Pearson is 55. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, new edition) is 54 years old. Actor Angie Harmon (Law and Order) is 50 years old. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 49. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood (Remember the Titans) is 48. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Kevin (Probably) Saves The World, Reba) is 43 years old. Shovels and Rope singer Cary Ann Hearst is 43. Divine singer Nikki Bratcher is 42 years old. Actor Aaron Staton (Mad Men) is 42 years old. Actor Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist: Redemption, 90210) is 38 years old. Actor Charley Koontz (CSI: Cyber) is 35 years old. Actor Lucas Till (Hannah Montana) is 32 years old. Actor Jeremy Maguire (M Modern Family) is 11 years old.

August 11: Actor-TV personality Arlene Dahl (Whats My Line?) turns 97. Gamble and Huff songwriter Kenny Gamble is 79. Guess Who bassist Jim Kale is 79. Country singer John Conlee is 76. Singer Eric Carmen is 73. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 69. Singer Joe Jackson is 68 years old. Actor Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder, The Help) is 57. Actor-podcaster Joe Rogan (Fear Factor, NewsRadio) is 55. Actress Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad) is 54 years old. Actor Ashley Jensen (Ugly Betty) is 54 years old. Actor Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda) is 54 years old. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 54 years old. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 54 years old. 52. Actor Nigel Harman (Downton Abbey) is 49 years old. Actor Will Friedle (Boy Meets World) is 46 years old. Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 46 years old. Actor Rob Kerkovich (NCIS: New Orleans) is 43 years old. Actor Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie) is 42 years old. Actor Chris Hemsworth (Tron, The Avengers) is 39 years old. Alabama Shakes guitarist Heath Fogg is 38. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 37 years old. Rapper Asher Roth is 37 years old. Actress Alyson Stoner (Cheaper by the Dozen, Camp Rock) is 29.

August 12: Actor George Hamilton turns 83. Actress Jennifer Warren is 81 years old. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 73 years old. Actor Jim Beaver (Supernatural) is 72 years old. Singer Kid Creole is 72 years old. Actor Sam J. Jones (Flash Gordon) is 68 years old. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 68 years old. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009 Star Trek, Thirteen Days) is 66 years old. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 66. Culture Club guitarist Roy Hay is 61. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 59. Actor Peter Krause (Parenthood, Six Feet Under, Sports Night) is 57. Actor Brent Sexton (The Killing, Deadwood) is 55. Actor Michael Ian Black (Ed) is 51 years old. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown (new The Odd Couple, Community) is 51 years old. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 51 years old. Actor Casey Affleck is 47 years old. Actor Maggie Lawson (psychologist) is 42 years old. Actor Dominique Swain (Lolita, Face/Off) is 42 years old. Actor Leah Pipes (The Originals) is 34 years old. Actor Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta) is 31 years old. Actor Cara Delevingne (Paper Towns) is 30 years old. Actor Imani Hakim (Mythic Quest, Everybody Hates Chris) is 29 years old.

August 13: Actor Kevin Tighe (Emergency, Murder One) turns 78. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 74 years old. Actor Danny Bonaduce (The Partridge Family) is 63 years old. Actor Dawnn Lewis (A Different World, Hangin With Mr. Cooper) is 61 years old. Actor John Slattery (Mad Men, Desperate Housewives) is 60 years old. Actor Debi Mazar is 58 years old. Actor Quinn Cummings (Family) is 55 years old. Actor Seana Kofoed (Men in Trees) is 52 years old. Country singer Andy Griggs is 49 years old. of Emerson Drive is 44 years old. Actor Kathryn Fiore (Reno 911!) is 43 years old. Actor Sebastian Stan (Captain America) is 40 years old. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (Marvels Inhumans) is 38 years old. Singer James Morrison is 38 years old. Actor Lennon Stella (Nashville) is 23.