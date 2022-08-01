Hollywood Casino in Greektown announces new chef, renovations and menu selections

The Hollywood Casino in Greektown, downtown Detroit, has appointed a new executive chef, Chef Petro Drakopoulous, while introducing new renovations and menu offerings. Additionally, two upcoming and as yet unnamed restaurants are coming to Hollywood Casino.

The 25-year food and beverage industry veteran leads all dining and culinary operations at Hollywood Casino in Greektown, including Prism steakhouse, Barstool Sportsbook, the newly reimagined Rock Bar, Monroe Market food hall and all hotel banquets.

Chef Petro joins Hollywood Casino in Greektown after two years as Executive Chef and Director of Food and Beverage at Detroits Atheneum Hotel. Her culinary career began at the age of 15 with a hot dog stand on the streets of Chicago.

Since then, Chef Petro has spent years at businesses including Marriott properties in Chicago and Anaheim. His contributions to the Detroit area food scene include the development of Detroit Shipping Company in Midtown in 2016 and the opening of Downtown Detroits Texas de Brazil in 2011.

We were thrilled to have Chef Petro at the helm of our culinary operations as Executive Chef. His experience, leadership, creativity and cooking skills are beyond reproach, says John Drake, General Manager of Hollywood Casino in Greektown.

Under the direction of Chef Petros, work well to provide guests and diners with an unparalleled dining experience, whether you’re grabbing a quick, casual afternoon snack, celebrating with an elegant dinner at the steakhouse, or anything in between. , aim to offer the best in terms of quality, taste, service and dining experience.

Chef Petro recently revamped the menu at steakhouse Prism, including the introduction of entresalads and the addition of more protein, as well as a renewed emphasis on modern, composed plates and authentic Greek flavors.

The culinary world is constantly changing and progressing, and we want to make sure we keep up with the latest trends, but the delicious flavors, the beautiful plate and the quality service never go out of style, explains Chef Petro. We were looking to combine the best of what has been done at the property to date and marry it with my personal touch for the ultimate dining experience at Hollywood Casino in Greektown.

Additionally, Chef Petro will introduce the first-ever culinary menu and revised beverage selection at Rock Bar, located in the property’s first-floor gaming area (along E. Lafayette Street). The approximately 2,800 square foot cocktail bar was recently redesigned to accommodate up to 100 people to enjoy both classic and unique libations, appetizers and small plates, entertainment on dozens of screens television and slot machines.

At Barstool Sportsbook, Chef Petro expands the new weekend brunch menu, available Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon. It offers a variety of plated and elevated comfort foods like cookies and gravy, berry waffles, and a fried bologna sandwich. As for drinks, Barstool Sportsbook offers its unique Bloody Mary with all the trimmings, including a fried chicken finger.

The Monroe Market food hall for fast casual dining will also see some changes under the leadership of Chef Petros. Two current offerings, 313 Burger Bar and Basil Leaf Pizza, will combine into one shared space, making way for new additions, including local favorite Detroit Taco Company, which is set to open its new location later this summer.

For the hotel’s banquet operations, Chef Petro and his team refine the menu, focusing on modern cuisine with international flair and Detroit touches. Hollywood Casino at Greektowns banquet facilities can accommodate up to 250 people seated and host a variety of events from corporate conventions to weddings.

Operated by Penn National Gaming Inc. and located in historic Greektown, Hollywood Casino at Greektown offers over 100,000 square feet of gaming, entertainment and dining experiences. The 30-story hotel offers 400 rooms and suites.

