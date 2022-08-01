Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens is ‘beyond words’ proud of his son’s acting debut on Uncoupled

Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens couldn’t be more proud of his son Jordyn Owens after his big break into the entertainment business.

The 61-year-old actor, best known for playing Elvin Tibideaux on the hit 1980s sitcom for five seasons, walked the red carpet Tuesday alongside Jordyn for the New York premiere of Netflix’s Uncoupled.

The romantic comedy series, in which the 23-year-old plays the character of Trey, is his first on-screen role as an actor.

Proud dad: Geoffrey Owens, best known for playing Elvin Tibideaux on the hit sitcom The Cosby Show, proudly supported his son Jordyn Owens on the red carpet for the premiere of his new series Uncoupled on Tuesday

“I am beyond words proud,” said Geoffrey Page 6 of his son’s achievement. ‘I am speechless.’

Jordyn strutted past the sea of ​​strikingly beautiful fans and photographers in a black suit with matching top and boots.

His father joined him for a few moments, looking dapper in a black suit with a white shirt and brown shoes.

Geoffrey, who starred on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992, has been focusing on acting and teaching Shakespeare lately.

But over the years, he said he has tried to pass on his acting experience and wisdom to his son, both in terms of working together on his craft and the business as a whole.

Debut: Jordyn, 23, plays the character of Trey in what marks his first on-screen role as an actor

Work: After working as a model, the native of Montclair, New Jersey, looked comfortable and comfortable during the red carpet part of the premiere of Uncoupled

College years: Until he landed the role of Trey on Uncoupled, Jordyn worked as a model in addition to playing guard for the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team.

And over the past two years, he’s developed an unexpected career as a painter, which has led him to make an appearance on the Today show to discuss his works.

“I’ve watched it over the years,” Geoffrey said of Jordyn’s star power and ability to turn heads. “I’ve been watching him for five or six years.

Social media confession: The young actor revealed he was ‘blessed’ to make his acting debut alongside ‘some of the best in the business’ on Instagram on Saturday July 30

Breakout role: Geoffrey Owens (left) starred on The Cosby Show for the last five seasons of the hit sitcom which ended in 1992; he played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband

Jordyn has been open and candid about her chance to land a roleacting opposite such a great cast that includes Neil Patrick Harris, Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, exclaiming that, “especially for a debut project, it doesn’t get better than this”.

“Beyond lucky (clich I know) to have appeared with some of the best in the business, great experience, forever grateful,” he said on Instagram on Saturday, July 30, along with a red heart emoji.

Uncoupled, the latest show from Sex and the City and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, features Harris as Michael, a newly single gay man who comes out of a 17-year relationship and must relearn how to date in a whole new era, while mourning his unexpected breakup.

The first season of Uncoupled premiered on Netflix on July 29.