Teenage girl violently shaken by woman wearing mouse ears, leopard print shirt and denim shorts in nighttime show viewing area at Disneys Hollywood Studios





During a summer filled with fights and viral meltdowns at Walt Disney World, we discovered another tense situation between park guests. This time, a 17-year-old girl says a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her during an argument over a vantage point to watch the fireworks at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s Department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in reference to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater. Disney Security intervened to separate the suspect and the girls’ family. The suspect, an unknown woman wearing Mickey Mouse ears, a leopard-print shirt and denim shorts, fled the scene when Disney Security intervened and was not arrested. The 17-year-old girl, her 14-year-old brother and their 35-year-old father were visiting Disney World from Wisconsin and waiting to watch the fireworks in a restricted area, according to the sheriff’s report. The Cast Members asked the trio to move, redirecting them to another area. It was then that the girl and her family came into contact with the suspect. The suspect thought the trio were cutting into his group even though the girl’s father apologized saying, “Excuse me. Suspect’s group said they were there first. The girl “removed from the situation” and then the suspect confronted her. What seemed to trigger the suspect was that she assumed the girl’s father was really her brother. The suspect asked the girl to fetch her father even though the girl explained that it was her father. For more information on booking your next trip with our official sponsor travel agent, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.voyage. The suspect begins to tell [the girl] she has to go get her dad right away and she feels horrible for (the girl), according to the sheriff’s report. The suspect then grabs [the girl] by her shoulders and starts shaking her saying she has to go get her dad. The strangers proceeded to shout and verbally attack the two teenagers, according to the report. The girl’s brother told authorities he saw the lady come close to (her sisters’) face as she yelled at him. [The sister] told the lady not to touch her, and she was underage. The lady caught [the sister] and began shaking her and throwing her to the side, according to the sheriff’s report. The attack happened on the girls last night on holiday. The family left the next day to return to Wisconsin. Disney said they would work to find additional information about the incident and the suspect, according to the incident report. The sheriff’s report noted that the matter was under active investigation. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, Facebookand instagram. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wdwnt.com/2022/08/teenage-girl-violently-shaken-hollywood-studios/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos