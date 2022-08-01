Charter School welcomes 92 new employees | News | Daily Sun Villages

Jamie Mick was visiting friends in The Villages a few years ago when she first saw The Villages Charter School. I’m going to work on it one day, Mick remembers thinking. Now, the Pine Hills Village resident is preparing to start her first year as a Grade One teacher at the Villages Charter Elementary School Primary Center. Schools across the country have faced the challenge of a shortage of national education employees, and school districts need teachers, bus drivers, custodians, substitutes and more. School districts in the tri-county area have been working hard all summer to recruit employees to fill the shortage of local students before school starts, and many schools have seen some success.

Mick is one of 42 new teachers and approximately 50 support staff who have been hired at The Villages Charter School for the next school year.

She has been a teacher for about three decades and has taught all over the world, including the Netherlands and Germany.

Almost immediately, she was impressed with the phenomenal charter school. She praised the staff for their professionalism and friendliness.

There are high expectations here for teachers and students, Mick said.

Dr. Randy McDaniel, director of education at the charter school, said the school needs so many new staff due to retirements, career changes, relocations and more. .

The Villages Charter Elementary School will receive the bulk of new teachers, with 23 primary teachers hired.

Leah Delgado, who is also new to the charter school this year, takes on the role of kindergarten teacher after teaching in Lake County for about a decade.

She said she wanted to teach at the charter school because of her reputation for academic achievement.

(I wanted to join because of) the reputation of this school and the opportunity to work at an A school, Delgado said.

Her two daughters will also start kindergarten and third grade at the charter school this year.

McDaniel said one of the perks of the job is that staff members’ children are qualified to attend the school, which recently received its 19th A grade from the Florida Department of Education.

They want their own children to come to our school, McDaniel said.

Villages Charter Middle School will have 11 new teachers this year, and Villages High School will have six. Two additional teachers will also be on the charter school campus to assist where needed.

McDaniel said the school is always hiring part-time staff, especially for Buffalo Adventures, the after-school program and for dining room positions.

We would like quality people to join our team, he said.

For more information on vacancies at The Villages Charter School, visit tvcs.org/centralOffice/jobOpportunities/jobOpportunities.asp.

Sally Moss, president of the Sumter County School Board, said her district recently held an orientation for its new group of employees.

We hired about 100 teachers this year, said Moss, of the Village of Virginia Trace.

She said the Sumter County School District has a low number of vacancies compared to neighboring districts.

According to the Employment Districts website, Sumter still had 56 openings on Friday.

For more information on education job opportunities in Sumter County, visit summer.k12.fl.us.

Lake County schools still had 231 job openings on Friday, and Marion County public schools had 261.

For more information on jobs at Lake County Schools, visit lac.k12.fl.us. For jobs with Marion County Public Schools, go to marionschools.net/careers.

Writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or [email protected]