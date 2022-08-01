APT Actor Plays Ronald Reagan in Amazon’s New Series ‘Paper Girls’ | Screens

Wisconsin theater fans who watched Amazon’s new sci-fi series Paper Girls over the weekend might have thought there was something oddly familiar about a character. And not just because of its former US President Ronald Reagan.

Reagan makes two cameo appearances in the show’s first and sixth episodes, which premiered on Friday, and the performer bears an uncanny resemblance to the 40th President of the United States. But he also looks a bit like Macbeth, Mr. Darcy from Price and Prejudice, and dozens of other characters on stage at the American Players Theater in Spring Green.

That’s because Marcus Truschinski, who has worked for APT for 19 years, stars as Reagan in Paper Girls. The performance is an oddly compelling computer-enhanced mash-up of Truschinski and Reagan.

Although the hair, with its distinctive bang, is all Truschinskis, the actor joked in an interview on Monday.

It was wild, Truschinski said. It was my first experience on a television set. I was like, ‘Oh my God, is this my first experience? This is so cool.’

A role that delivers

Paper Girls, based on the comic book series, follows four pre-teen girls in 1988 Cleveland who, while on their predawn newspaper delivery route, end up entangled in a war between two factions of travellers. in time.

One of the daughters, Erin (Riley Lai Nelet), dreams of one day becoming a US senator and considers Reagan a hero. At a few points in the series, she fantasizes about Reagan visiting her as some sort of otherworldly father figure to provide comfort and encouragement. The future is not for the faint-hearted, Reagan told him. It belongs to the brave. In the sixth episode, Truschinkis returns as Reagan is a clever reminder of a memorable quote from Reagan’s tenure as president.

Truschinski had auditioned for TV shows before, mostly Chicago-shot shows like Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, but although he got close, he never landed the role. It was through his agent in Milwaukee that he heard about Reagan’s role and, in April 2021, recorded an audition tape, doing his best Reagan on video in the guest bedroom of his house. One of the things that really set him free as a performer was that he wasn’t imitating the real Reagan so much as he was imitating a teenage girl’s idealized view of him.

I tried to meet Reagan and I in the middle, he said. I had read an article about the creators, Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, and they talked about how, in the 80s, Reagan looked like this superhero figure. I think they said he was like Optimus Prime in Transformers. So let me be that fantasy version.

After sending the audition tape, Truschinski didn’t hear anything until his agent called him in May 2021 to say he got the part. Fortunately, due to COVID, APT started late in the summer of 2021, which freed it up to move down to the Chicago studio where Paper Girls was filmed.

I was on screen in the costume, and they took 100 photos of my face, 3D photos to do deepfake technology, he said. So it’s a mix of my face and his. If you look at one of the stills, you can see that it’s really my eyes and my eyebrows, and the lower half of my face is really his. And a mix of our noses.

Win one for the Gipper

Truschinski was on set for half a day and said he was amazed at how many special effects were created on set without computer-generated imagery, such as the eerie pink light that pervades the city.

I walked on set and they had this time capsule. I was standing in the corner of this tiny capsule and they filmed my stuff in different ways, with the actresses there. You don’t know what the final product will be. You imagine things. But that was just me standing in front of the camera in the time machine. Pretty cool first day.

Truschinski said he was especially thrilled to work with the four lead actresses, who had obviously already formed strong friendships with each other on set.

They were having a great time and really, really loved each other, he said. When I walked on stage in my costume, they were like, Wow, I never really thought I’d see Reagan! My time on set with them was really, really fun.

There’s no word yet from Amazon on whether Paper Girls will be renewed for a second season, or whether Reagan will return. In the meantime, Truschinski is having a busy summer, appearing at APT Now in The Rivals and Sense and Sensibility during rehearsals for Loves Labors Lost and Stones in His Pocket, which will premiere later this year. He is also working on his own film project, the short Well Want For Nothing.

In the meantime, he’s very proud to be a part of Paper Girls, even though some viewers think he really is the Gipper.

I think it’s a great show, especially for young women, and about the real lives of young women, he said. I am grateful that this is my first experience and I hope there will be others.