Entertainment
Hollywood struggles to keep up with 4K TV technology
When 4K TVs were rolled out a decade ago, they were out of most people’s price range. But these days, 4K TVs are affordable enough that, as of last year, they were in 44% of homes with a television.
For a new technology, this pace of adoption is rapid, and Hollywood seems to be struggling to catch up.
The special effects and CGI that big budget movies are used to using were designed with movie theaters and high-definition televisions in mind. Now that screens are four times sharper, those same effects are under a level of scrutiny they weren’t intended for.
Lane Browncolumnist at New York magazine, joined Kai Ryssdal of Marketplace to talk about his own new TV and what it will take for Hollywood to step up their game. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.
Lane Brown: My old HDTV was dead and I bought a new 4K Ultra High Definition TV, which is four times sharper, and perhaps naively I expected every movie to look four times better. And that wasn’t exactly the case. You know, some things seemed unbelievable. You know, movies like “2001: A Space Odyssey”, “Blade Runner”. And then I watched movies like “The Revenant” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” and Marvel movies like “Avengers: Endgame.” And I found anything with CGI really didn’t look that good.
Kai Rysdal: OK. Well, not choosing Leo and “The Revenant”, but let’s choose “The Revenant”. You’re specifically quoting the bear scene, aren’t you? So #1, set this up real quick to remind people what the bear scene was like for those who haven’t, luckily for them, seen that movie. And then what happened when you saw it on your new whiz-bang TV?
Brown: OK, so in the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio plays an explorer named Hugh Glass, who is kind of, you know, frolicking in modern Dakotas. But it’s the 1800s and, unfortunately for him, he’s come across a group of bears with an angry mother. The bear mutilated him. The bear was actually computer generated. It probably wouldn’t have been practical to have an actual Leonardo DiCaprio maul bear on camera. And so, in movie theaters and on my old television, the bear looks photorealistic, perfect. And that scene was completely terrifying. On my new TV, however, I expected it to look as good as usual. But I saw that the bear looks a little soft, a little fuzzy. As if it looked, I would say, shockingly out of place.
Rysdal: OK, so here’s the business model issue: we now have, on the consumer side, 4K TVs, which can be purchased at a not very high price, especially compared to what they used to be, you know, there’s 10 years, right? One has to imagine that Hollywood now understands that we can see things better than they did, if that makes sense. So how do you square the circle?
Brown: Well, you would think so. Like, all of a sudden, we have these TVs that are four times sharper. And they are, as you said, extremely cheap. I bought my 4K TV for about $600, which is half of what I paid for my HDTV 13 years ago. But, you know, oddly enough, Hollywood renders movie special effects at a resolution that’s basically designed to look good on your HDTV. I think Hollywood will eventually figure out that they’ll have to render special effects at higher resolutions, but it will cost a lot more. But, you know, they may also realize that it might be better to use special effects a little more sparingly than they did. And, you know, movies that use effects subtly, that problem isn’t as pronounced.
Rysdal: Looks like we’re being hoisted on our own technological firecracker.
Brown: More or less, yes. It’s funny. It’s almost like the new Apple headphones are coming, and they’re a quarter of the price they used to be, and they let you hear the sound a lot better. And then all the music recorded digitally in the last 20 years didn’t sound as good, but all the music recorded on tape with analog equipment that’s somehow designed to match that level of review would sound better.
Sources
2/ https://www.marketplace.org/2022/08/01/hollywood-cant-keep-up-with-tv-screen-tech/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
