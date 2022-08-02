Obituaries: David Warner, British actor remembered for The Omen

The cinema offered an escape to David Warner when he was a child. Literally. His single parents repeatedly stole him from each other and took him to a new home. In the cinema, the young Warner was for a moment sheltered from upheaval and trauma. Frequent changes of residence meant frequent changes of school. Warner was not good at academics or sports, and did not make new friends easily. But he found some direction in life after being cast as Lady Macbeth in a play.

At 17, he was accepted at Rada, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, in London. And at 24, he caused a sensation in Hamlet, with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He was not Olivier, commanding the stage, but rather an awkward, indecisive young man, wearing a long scarf and the angst of a 1960s student, while sputtering the prose of the Bards. Then he was cast as the male lead opposite Vanessa Redgrave in the 1966 Morgan comedy-drama A Suitable Case for Treatment.

Register to our daily newsletter

Despite declining cinema attendance, it was an exciting time for British cinema, with new realism in films and new stars, like Terence Stamp and Peter OToole, far removed from the theatrical traditions of the past.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:132.6425%"/> David Warner poses at a science fiction convention in 2016 (Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty)

But Warner was not Terence Stamp or Peter OToole. Prior to Morgan, Warner had a strong supporting role as the unprincipled Blifil in the Oscar-winning film Tom Jones, starring Albert Finney as Jones.

Director Tony Richardson later explained his thinking. He said to me, now Albert Finney is young and dark, he has all the women, and what we want is someone who doesn’t look like he can have any.

Warner’s nose and mouth seemed a little big, though as a person he was shy and self-deprecating in an era and profession notorious for ego and self-promotion. And while Warner got a big starring role in Morgan, he still didn’t get the girl. He played a neurotic and unsuccessful entertainer trying to persuade his wife to come back to him, failing, crashing his upcoming marriage in disguise as a gorilla and ending up in an institution.

Romantic leads eluded him, but Warner remained in demand for characters and villains. He was an unfortunate photographer in the horror classic The Omen decapitated by a demonic sheet of glass. In Time Bandits he was a character called Evil, trying to steal a time card from the dwarves. In Tron, he was an executive of a computer company and a digital character. And he’s played several different characters in the Star Trek movie and TV series.

David Hattersley Warner was born in Manchester in 1941 and took his father’s surname as his surname and his mother’s as his middle name. Her father owned a nursing home and was well-off enough to send her to a series of boarding schools. My parents kept stealing from me, so I moved around England a lot, he recalled. There was no theatrical tradition but many theatrical stories.

Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Scotsman obituaries: James Caan, Hollywood actor best known for The Godfather

Warner rocked on the verge of going mad to great effect as Hamlet and Morgan and for a time in the 1960s seemed almost to epitomize the hustle and bustle of the era, a mix of wacky and dangerously unhinged . Reviewing her performance in Morgan, The New York Times said: She’s not a beauty, but she’s a star.

Legendary Hollywood director Sam Peckinpah cast him as an excited preacher in the 1970 western The Ballad of Cable Hogue. But Warner had a panic attack and refused to fly to California, Peckinpah refused to cast anyone else and rearranged the filming schedule to allow him to cross the Atlantic by boat and cross America by train.

A fall from an upper floor of a Rome hotel resulted in serious injuries and sparked rumors of drug abuse. And Warner had a notable lameness as a man with learning disabilities whose affair with Susan George’s young temptress ends in tragedy in Peckinpah’s controversial 1971 film Straw Dogs.

Neither Warner nor Peckinpah were really easy to work with, but they obviously managed to work together when Peckinpah cast Warner as the German officer in Cross of Iron, at the end of the latter’s career. Cross of Iron was a war film set on the Eastern Front and told from the German point of view.

Warner was also in German uniform as Reinhard Heydrich in the Holocaust miniseries and he was on German payroll in the 1978 version of The Thirty-Nine Steps, which starred Robert Powell as Richard Hannay and referred the action to the locations of John Buchans source novel in the southwest of Scotland.

He was only slightly less sinister in Titanic, playing the valet to Billy Zanes, who tries to make Leonardo DiCaprio look like a thief. And he wasn’t much nicer as the gorilla in Tim Burtons reboot of Planet of the Apes.

But he was also able to play the father of the main characters in the popular detective series Wallander. And he was a goodie in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, commenting that it came in very handy with his young son friends.

When they ask me What are you doing?, I don’t have to say, I did a bit of Shakespeare, a bit of Chekhov. I can say that I was in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II. And he was seen again by young audiences as a retired admiral and neighbor of the Banks family, in Mary Poppins Returns.

Warner has been married and divorced twice. He is survived by a son from his second marriage and longtime partner, actress Lisa Bowerman.