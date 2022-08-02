Valerie Bertinelli Lists Hollywood Hills House – DIRT





Although she picked it up not even two years ago, TV veteran and Food Network award-winning Valerie Bertinelli is already looking to drum up some interest in one of her many homes in the area. Los Angeles. Perched high in the Hollywood Hills along famed Mulholland Drive, the fully updated three-bedroom, three-bathroom single-level ranch home on over 2,500 square feet is newly up for grabs at $2,549. million, a profitable amount greater than the $1.92 million it paid. Best known for her role in the 1970s and 1980s sitcom “One Day at a Time,” which won her a few Golden Globes, Bertinelli has since appeared in dozens of TV shows and TV movies, including “Touched by a angel” and, more recently, the early 2010s sitcom “Hot in Cleveland”. Passionate about cooking, since 2015 she has hosted a few cooking shows on the Food Network and recently closed a new business to continue creating content for the Discovery-owned network. The decision to sell in the Hollywood Hills may or may not have something to do with the fact that she recently filed for divorce from her second husband, financial planner Tom Vitale. Bertinelli’s first husband was legendary rocker and virtuoso guitarist Eddie Van Halen, with whom she shares an adult son, musician Wolfgang Van Halen. Built in 1962 on just over a quarter acre, the Low House sits on an elevated and mostly flat lot with views that span the wide expanse of the San Fernando Valley. The heart of the house, a large spacious room with ash brown wide plank wood floors and a vaulted, beamed ceiling, is set around a huge three-sided fireplace. Glass slides provide easy access to the backyard. With gleaming high-end appliances, trendy black-and-white patterned floor tiles, and an oversized separate pantry, the foodie-worthy kitchen balances snow-white quartz countertops with navy blue cabinetry and white cabinetry. rustic wood. boards that serve as open shelves. Listings held by Renee Ogiens and Emilie Trebek of Compass make no secret that the open concept kitchen was featured on Bertinelli’s Food Network show, “Valerie’s Home Cooking,” for which she received two Daytime Emmys, both in 2019, along with four additional nominations. The bedrooms are medium in size and the guest bathrooms are contemporary in style, while the master suite has a bespoke walk-in closet and ebony tiled bathroom, where walls of retractable windows open up the room on the backyard. Walled for security and surrounded by towering trees and foliage that provide lean style privacy, the backyard was designed for relaxed entertaining. Expansive patios offer plenty of space for outdoor dining and lounging, a vine-laden pergola creates some shade, and a fire pit sits by the dark-bottomed rectangular pool. Best-selling author of several books and cookbooks, who maintains a dedicated Instagram account cats and frequently uses her own Instagram to inspire others and speak candidly and emotionally about her own weight and body issues, Bertinelli has long made her primary home in Malibu, where she has owned the same traditional home located on a high bluff above of the landscape Lechuza Beach since she and Van Halen bought it in 1984. The one-acre expanse is, of course, worth many times the not quite a million dollars they paid. Records also show she’s long owned an unassuming contemporary home in the hills above Studio City that she acquired in 2002, shortly after splitting with Van Halen.

